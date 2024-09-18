Tyla Will Perform At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back—complete with an all-star, all-female musical lineup! This year’s show will feature a performance by “Water” singer Tyla, the second of three performers announced for the event. On Tuesday, Cher was announced as the first star to take the runway stage at this year’s show. The VS Fashion Show’s return to New York City on October 15—which will include appearances by Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam, and more.

Kacey Musgraves Embraces Equestrian Style With New Reformation Collab!

Yee haw! Kacey Musgraves is bringing “horse girl” fashion to Reformation with a brand-new collaboration. The country musician’s fall collection features a contemporary range of lace-trimmed silk dresses, matching crop tops and skirts, lace-up denim, and an especially chic plaid overcoat. Lace-up boots complement the range with a Western flair, which was also seen at the event’s launch party on Tuesday night. Guests including Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Abby Silverman, Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kassell, Kayla Curtis-Evans, Matthew Cancel, Eddie Roche, and more toasted Musgraves atop the Bowery Hotel in Soho. The occasion was complete with displays of the new collection, as well as a photo booth, aura reading station, and plenty of champagne. Cheers!

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off With Fendi, BOSS, Redemption, & More!

Ciao! Milan Fashion Week has officially begun, kicking off a showcase of Spring 2025 collections. Day 1 was off to a sparkling start with Fendi, which spotlit a 1920’s-inspired range of embellished dresses, Art Deco prints, and slouchy Baguette and Peekaboo bags for its 100th anniversary. Meanwhile, Redemption embraced rock n’ roll flair with a glitzy runway filled with sharp tailoring, rose-topped separates, and flowing sheer and sequined dresses. On Day 2, BOSS made a splash with a garden-set show featuring relaxed trench coats, suiting, dresses, and more in earthy and tonal blue tones. However, the week’s just begun! Keep an eye out for more runways from Roberto Cavalli, Etro, Max Mara, Prada, Giorgio Armani, Tod’s, Gucci, and more!

Page Six and Bloomingdale’s Partner

Page Six recently launched a new video studio featuring all the dish we live for with media personality Astra as their global anchor. They’ve partnered with Bloomingdale’s as their exclusive wardrobe partner for the studio. Videos will show Page Six talent getting styled at their NYC flagship, along with content on in-studio trend reports. Page Six Style editor Elana Fishman will also be a part of the videos and wear looks from Bloomies. Guests stopping by to be a part of the videos include Vivica A. Fox, Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, Barbara Corcoran, Meghan McCain, Flo Rida, and more.

Dazed Launches Dazed Middle East & North Africa For Winter 2024

Dazed is expanding its presence with a new Dazed Middle East & North Africa (MENA) edition. Led by new editor in chief Ahmad Ali Swaid, the publication will showcase fashion, arts, and youth culture scenes in both territories across a website, quarterly print magazine, and limited-edition collabs. Of course, an all-star team is needed for such tasks, which Swaid’s already begun assembling with fashion director Omaima Salem, creative director Chndy, deputy editor Sarra Alayyan, and content director Fady Nageeb. Stay tuned when the title officially launches this winter!

