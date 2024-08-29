Everything To Know About The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Mark your calendars! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially back. This fall, the lingerie brand’s runway extravaganza will return to New York City for a night of star-studded glamour. Ahead of the festivities, we’re sharing everything you need to know before the Angels come to Manhattan!

When is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be held in New York City on October 15. VS surprised audiences with the news by dropping a surprise Instagram Reel with VS Angels Tyra Banks and Gigi Hadid, NBD!

Wait—who’s walking this year? And what about the VS Angels?

Glad you asked! The star-studded runway is packed with top models—and Victoria’s Secret’s own Victoria’s Secret Angels. The brand’s latest teaser with Gigi Hadid and Tyra Banks has all but confirmed their runway return. Currently, Candice Swanepoel, Imaan Hammam, Taylor Hill, Devyn Garcia, Paloma Elsesser, and Mayowa Nicholas make up this year’s cast. As for the rest of our wishlist? Fingers are crossed for appearances by Gisele Bündchen, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Martha Hunt, and more!

Who are this year’s musical performers?

It’s anyone’s guess! The VS Fashion Show always features A-list musicians on the runway. However, none have been announced yet for the 2024 edition. Past performances have included Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Mary J. Blige, Destiny’s Child, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and The Spice Girls.

Why did the VS Fashion Show come back?

After the brand’s 2018 controversy, Victoria’s Secret put its VS Fashion Show on hiatus. In 2023, the brand introduced a pseudo-return to the runway with its Victoria’s Secret World Tour Fashion Show. The “reimagined” take on the annual event included cameos from Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Aldridge, Taylor Hill, Adriana Lima, Hailey Bieber, and more. This May, the show’s return was introduced with a teaser featuring Swanepoel. The new edition aims to re-introduce the show with the brand’s expanded diversity.

When was the last VS Fashion Show?

Victoria’s Secret’s last VS Fashion Show was held at New York City’s Pier 94 in 2018. The event included a collab with Mary Kantrantzou and a tribute to Angel Adriana Lima. The show’s Fantasy Bra was worn by Elsa Hosk, with additional models including Lais Ribeiro, Kendall Jenner, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Behati Prinsloo, and Ming Xi. That year’s featured performers were Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Leela James, The Struts, and Bebe Rexha.

How can I watch the show?

Right now, Victoria’s Secret’s streaming and broadcast channels for the show are TBD. However, fans can stay up-to-date on the latest happenings on the brand’s VS Insider page online.

