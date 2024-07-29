Beyoncé fashionably introduces Team USA at the Paris Olympics

Need a primer on Team USA’s athletes competing at the Paris Olympics? Beyoncé‘s got you covered. The musician introduced this year’s competing US athletes in a special video, set to her hit song “Ya Ya” and featuring cameos from numerous athletes—including Simone Biles, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Caeleb Dressel, and Katie Ledecky. The clip also served a statement fashion moment, with Queen B posing in a red, white, and blue bodysuit and Thom Browne opera coat topped with the Olympic rings.

Lady Gaga & Celine Dion kick off Olympics with starry performances

Bonjour! The Olympic Games were off to a dynamic start, courtesy of Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. Gaga kicked off the the event’s opening ceremony with flair, performing Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes” in a feathered Dior Haute Couture jacket, skirt, bustier, and panties on the Seine. Later that evening, Celine Dion powerfully returned to the stage—in fact, the Eiffel Tower—to sing “L’Hymne à l’amour” by Édith Piaf, also draped in a long beaded Dior Haute Couture dress. The moment notably marked Dion’s first live performance since being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022 and she was sublime!

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Ralph Lauren toasts the Olympic Games at Ralph’s in Paris

To celebrate the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony, Ralph Lauren‘s signature Ralph’s restaurant brought a stylish crowd to its Paris outpost. Hosted by David Lauren, Patrice Louvet, and Casey Wasserman, the event’s attendees included Dr. Jill Biden, Jessica Chastain, Emma Chamberlain, Nick Jonas, Spike Lee, Alan Cumming, Pierce Abernathy, John Mulaney, Chiaka Ogbodu, Jeffrey Louis, Christopher Meloni, Simon Rich, Bru, Jagger Eaton, Blake Gray, Tessa Brooks, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani, and Heimana Reynolds. The soirée also toasted Lauren’s latest Team USA uniforms, as the brand is a longtime dresser of Team USA’s Olympic and Paralympic teams.

All images: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

OMEGA toasts OMEGA House’s opening with Cindy Crawford

On the opening night of the Olympic Games, OMEGA unveiled its new OMEGA House at the The Hôtel de Poulpry, Maison des Polytechniciens in Paris. To mark the occasion, the brand invited an array of guests to the new outpost, which will feature Olympic Games screenings and a range of VIP events. The kickoff party was notably attended by Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Gabby Thomas, Rim’K, Karidja Touré, and Kim Higelin. OMEGA House members can discover the space until it closes on August 10.

All images: OMEGA

CFDA & Tiffany & Co. join forces to honor inclusive jewelry designers

The CFDA is amping up the sparkle with Tiffany & Co.! The pair have teamed up to launch the first Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewelry Designer Award, which honors inclusive American jewelry designers. Until August 16, jewelry designers can apply for the program on the CFDA’s website, with a winner ultimately receiving a $50,000 reward and a year of fellowship with Tiffany & Co.’s design department. They’ll also be chosen by a star-studded Selection Committee of fashion insiders, featuring Alexandre Arnault, Bethann Hardison, Frank Everett, Gabrielle Union, Jahleel Weaver, Jason Wu, Joan Smalls, Nathalie Verdeille, and Rajni Jacques.

InStyle, Lingua Franca, & Vote.Org collaborate for new “Voting is in Style” campaign

Are you ready to vote this Election Day? To encourage voter engagement, InStyle and voting registration nonprofit Vote.org have teamed up with Lingua Franca on a new collaboration. The trio’s launch features customizable sweatshirts for women, men, and children, each embroidered with the “Voting Is In Style” slogan from its accompanying campaign—which even includes InStyle‘s editor in chief Sally Holmes and fashion director Kevin Huynh. The collaboration also goes beyond knits; InStyle will launch a range of voting-focused content ahead of Election Day on November 5, and 20% of proceeds from all sales will be donated to Vote.org. You can discover the full collection on Lingua Franca’s website.

The Accessories Council hosts Holiday Gift Preview luncheon at Tin Building

The holidays are coming… On Thursday, the Accessories Council welcomed guests to the Tin Building for its annual Holiday Gift Preview luncheon. The festive event found attendees seated for a themed lunch at ABCV, featuring presentations of new releases from brands including Nicole Miller, Calvin Klein, Bebe, Nautica, Jane Win, Fleur’d Pins, Hearts on Fire, Sophie Blake, and Vera Bradley. After dessert, the Council hosted a soirée at the Tasting Room where guests could discover products from a range of labels in its Holiday Gift Guide—which you can view now on its website.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.