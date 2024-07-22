Banana Republic’s Bettina Mueller & Nicole Wiesmann Reveal Banana Republic’s New Makeover

Banana Republic is on a roll lately, from its gorgeously revamped Soho store to a chic travel-inspired summer collection of breezy linen, crisp stripes, and featherweight cashmere (and accompanying Taylor Hill–fronted campaign). Bettina Mueller, the brand’s head of women’s design, and Nicole Wiesmann, head of men’s design, filled us in!

Tell us about the design process for the beautiful new Soho store!

Bettina Mueller: The new Soho store represents our brand’s ethos, designed to ignite the spirit of discovery, exploration, and celebrate self-expression. The immersive retail experience was a collaboration between Gap Inc.’s creative director Zac Posen, creative advisor Jacqueline Schnabel, and renowned interior designer Noa Santos of NAINOA. On the first floor, you’re greeted by our latest women’s summer collections, curated accessories, and BR Home lighting, décor, and furniture.

Nicole Wiesmann: Upstairs, the men’s collections and accessories feature luxurious leather, suede, premium linen, and cashmere, plus a denim bar, suiting shop, and custom on-site tailoring and styling services.

Any areas or features you’re especially fond of?

Wiesmann: One of my favorite services is the customization area for creating something memorable by adding a personal touch to gifts with initials, patches, and more. The BR Vintage section holds a special place in my heart; it beautifully captures our journey, blending the essence of our heritage with the promise of our future. Having been with the company for many years, it’s incredibly rewarding to see loyal shoppers embrace our original designs and new collections.

Mueller: A personal highlight is the Classics cashmere section, stocked with ultra-soft Good Cashmere Standard–certified cashmere, where customers can discover our commitment to sustainable sourcing.

How did the store’s ample art and unique installations come about?

Mueller: Artworks from around the world will be rotated seasonally in partnership with Jacqueline Schnabel. Our team curated a variety of perspectives told through different mediums. Currently, there are hand-carved sculptures by Chuck Manion, Jonathan Shlafer, and Vince Skelly, ceramics by Jane Yang D’Haene and Jinsik Yoo, photography by McDermott & McGough and Jessica Craig-Martin, and paintings by Roland Allmeyer, Nobuyoshi Araki, Michael Campbell, Jesse Edwards, Phoenix Falcon, Rhys Gaetano, Jessica Craig-Martin, McDermott & McGough, Peter McGough, Lola Montes and Gary Tenenbaum.

Wiesmann: One of the store’s standout features is the rotunda, designed by Mexico-based artist Angela Damman. Known for her sustainable handmade textiles crafted from regenerative native plant fibers, she created a one-of-a-kind chandelier—an exquisite piece that embodies themes of travel, discovery, and craftsmanship.

What inspired the summer-themed collection?

Wiesmann: It’s grounded in the idea of travel, exploring beautiful destinations, and experiencing new adventures. This season, we dove into nature and stunning beach locations for the collection’s color palette and general atmosphere. It’s about a place that allows you to rest, chill, and be inspired by friends, art, and nature.

Mueller: We were inspired by the notion of discovery and travel through color and tactility, pulling references from personal vacations and long weekends at the beach with friends. We focused on the sun and the sand: Sun faded neutrals and pastels to give an optimistic laid-back vibe, while the sand-inspired fabric choices and finishes are super soft and effortless.

What was it like shooting the chic summer campaign in Merida, Mexico, and how was the location chosen?

Mueller: We ultimately wanted to shoot in Merida because it’s a place that captures the beauty of the seaside. We were inspired by the city’s natural surroundings, the feeling of ease and relaxation. Working with the team was incredible; there was this super memorable moment shooting model Taylor Hill in the striped poplin maxi dress as she jumps into a pool. It was so much fun! The resulting photos highlight her playful, laid-back essence, exactly what we wanted to convey.

How did the campaign casting come together?

Mueller: We love Taylor’s effortlessly chic style, and she aligns perfectly with our brand muse, the modern explorer, who’s always curious to experience new places. It was so special to have her star in the campaign alongside Ibby Sow, Marlon Teixeira, and Mélodie Vaxelaire; each is so talented, and they worked wonderfully together.

What was the shoot’s styling M.O.?

Mueller: Our styling was largely influenced by the local landscape and tones brought out by natural light at various times of day. The bright midday sun offered a different lens than the evening light, and we love how the light highlighted the brighter fabrics.

Do styling ideas percolate during or after designing a collection?

Wiesmann: As we move through the design process each season, we always have an initial idea of how the pieces will be styled, but when you’re on location—especially in a beautiful place!—there are always moments of inspiration where things may move in another direction, and our process is very hands-on.

What was the inspo behind the bold black and white stripes?

Mueller: Stripes are one of my favorite patterns to style for summer. Many might be afraid that a full-length stripe dress could be too loud, but it offers so many versatile styling opportunities. For daytime, it works well with a carryall tote, flat leather sandals like our Lucca slides, and our shoreline raffia Hampui bucket hat. Mixing prints and patterns is also a great way to have fun with summer’s playful ease, like wearing the striped linen button-down and linen pull-on pants with a printed swimsuit underneath.

What makes open-weave knits and cotton poplin pieces ideal for the Hamptons heat?

Mueller: They’re the perfect lightweight, versatile staples for keeping cool on long summer days. They maintain their shape, so they’ll easily transition for night events. For daytime, I’d style our cotton poplin dresses with a statement necklace and belted waist, and for evening, just swap a flat shoe for a summer heel and remove the belt!

What’s the thinking behind having cashmere pieces in a summertime wardrobe?

Wiesmann: Summer-weight cashmere is a great layering tool for keeping warm on a windy beach, in a chilly office, or to throw over your look when the sun goes down and temperatures drop. The lightweight weaving technique we use produces an incredible cooling effect, and we selected colors as beautiful and soft as the fabric itself.

Why are sheer layers and linen pieces perfect for summer travels?

Wiesmann: Time and time again, we love infusing the function and practicality of linen, made of 100 percent flax to keep you cool. The linen short sets are my personal favorite for summer road trips and flights. I can be comfortable, but still feel put together.

Speaking of travel, any fun plans coming up?

Wiesmann: Italy, Rhinebeck, and NYC! I’m heading to Italy for the fall fabric shows in Milan, then taking a train to Florence to shop at my favorite store, Gerard. Next, I’m popping over to Venice to enjoy the Biennale with friends. In August, I’m going to NYC to hang out at Nine Orchard hotel on the Lower East Side, and then on another train up to Rhinebeck to spend the rest of the week at a friend’s pool house. I can’t wait!

What’s your personal travel uniform?

Wiesmann: Comfort and looking put together are key. I’m always in black or white, usually black leggings from Athleta, an easy white tee, a Banana Republic black cashmere sweater, the Nickola sneaker in white, and a SF Giants baseball cap. I wish it was more fabulous, but I’m a gym rat so I always have black leggings with me!

Any fun plans Out East this season?

Mueller: We’re excited to host a Banana Republic vintage pop-up shop at The Crow’s Nest in Montauk from August 2 to 9, curated by Marcus Allen, founder and creative director of the Society Archive.

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

