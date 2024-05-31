Coveteur shuts down & will say goodbye in June

Fashionistas, break out your handkerchiefs: Coveteur is shutting down. As reported by AdWeek, the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle website has eliminated 17 editorial and staff roles. The site will continue running with six remaining staff members until June 15. The news follows the appointment of J.Crew and “Real Housewives of New York City” alumn Jenna Lyons as Coveteur‘s editor in chief in February, preceded by a surprise aesthetic rebrand in 2023.

Banana Republic opens chic new Soho store

Welcome to the neighborhood! Banana Republic has set roots in Soho with a newly revamped flagship store, located at 522 Broadway. Architect Noa Santos and creative advisor Jacqueline Schnabel outfitted the 17,000 square-feet space in brass, travertine, and Venetian plaster, complete with a rotunda installation by artist Angela Damman. The shop’s first floor features women’s fashion collections and accessories, a BR Classics Cashmere section, and exclusive vintage Banana Republic pieces from the ’80s and ’90s for purchase. The second floor features men’s collections and accessories, a suiting shop with on-site tailoring services, Banana Republic Bespoke Services for personal styling, and a three-room BR Home Penthouse Apartment space for the brand’s Banana Republic Home line. Additionally, the space includes on-site product embroidery services, a VIP room that customers can reserve for events, and a wide range of artwork by Chuck Manion, Jonathan Shlafer, Vince Skelly, Jinsik Yoo, McDermott & McGough, Jessica Craig- Martin, Jane Yang D’Haen, Roland Allmeyer, Nobuyoshi Araki, Michael Campbell, Jesse Edwards, Phoenix Falcon, Rhys Gaetano, Peter McGough, Lola Montes, and Gary Tenenbaum, which customers can purchase in-store.

“It was a special experience to collaborate with Noa Santos, Jacqueline Schnabel and the in-house Banana Republic team to curate an incredible SoHo Flagship experience that celebrates the brand’s heritage with a modern point of view through immersive experiences across fashion, art, global culture and more,” said Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen.

All images: Jason Crowley/Courtesy of Banana Republic

Loewe’s story ambassadors pose for its new Pre-Fall 2024 campaign

Jonathan Anderson gathered the Loewe family together for his latest campaign. The designer’s new Pre-Fall 2024 collection for the Spanish fashion house has been released, with an all-star cast including Dan Levy, Kit Connor, Lesley Manville, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, Enzo Vogrincic, Sophie Wilde, 070 Shake, and Anderson’s nephew Alfie Anderson posing for Juergen Teller’s lens. Inspired by perceptions and points of view, the Bekonscot-set campaign fonds the above ambassadors posing by castles, ponds, railways, and more with Loewe’s various new bags, including the Squeeze, Flamenco, Hammock, Puzzle, and Puzzle Fold tote. You can discover the whimsical collection and campaign now on Loewe’s website.

All images: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Charli XCX hits the road for British GQ‘s 2024 Heroes Issue

It’s Charli, baby! Charli XCX is the latest cover star for British GQ, fronting the magazine’s 2024 Heroes Issue. The “360” musician’s latest editorial moments finds her posing for Charlie Engman in a Sarah Aphrodite shirt, Loewe jacket, and Guess shorts, red GIanvito Rossi heels dangling from her hand. The accompanying cover story by writer Jeff Weiss, XCX discusses her musical career rise, new album Brat, and staying true to herself in the face of viral fame. The piece is complemented by an editorial where the star poses in edgy, slick outfits from Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, Palace, Miu Miu, and more.

“We’re in this place where people thought pop music needed to be big and full of poetic metaphors to give it some kind of authenticity, which I don’t think is true at all,” said XCX. “I wanted to create this world of that 2000s flip phone, cameras flashing, live fast, die young. I wanted my lyrics to be conversational because that’s what I think pop culture actually is: it’s a 15-second TikTok, a selfie in a cloud, a text to your friends being like ‘Where you at, bitch?'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq)

Balenciaga takes Shanghai for Spring 2025 runway show

Balenciaga touched down in Shanghai to showcase its Spring 2025 collection. Inspired by the Chinese city’s famous skyscrapers, Demna’s latest line included an array of trench coats, blazers, draped blouses, minidresses, and dramatic gowns, as well as various athleisure—all in hues of blue, black, gray, red, and beige. Complementing the line was an array of leather handbags, a shoebox-shaped clutch, and towering platform boots, stiletto over-the-knee boots, open-toed sandals and chunky sneakers. The line was rounded out with a dash of glamour from metallic, sculptural, and heavily embellished evening gowns in pink, black, and metallic gold, combatting the gray skies overhead. The show was also witness to a star-studded front row, which included Michelle Yeoh and Juyeon.

Marni and Paloma Elsesser join forces for Marni Jams collaboration

Marni is teaming up on a new collaboration with Paloma Elsesser. As part of its Marni Jams initiative for special brand projects, the fashion label and model have launched a range of summer pieces, according to Vogue. Their whimsical resulting “High Summer” line includes button-downs, skirts, bralettes, tops, dresses, blazers, outerwear, and jewelry—plus a handbag inspired by Elsesser’s go-to hoop earrings. A soft edge comes from Alake Shilling prints, mixed textures, woven details, and a color palette of green, yellow, beige, brown, white, and pink. You can discover the full range now, which retails from $195 to $4,600, on Marni’s website.

“Having been a long time Marni family member my heart sings at this collision of all of our likes,” said Elsesser. “It is also a new expression of Marni’s commitment to seeing the beauty in all people with its size extension going to 56* for the first time, as well, as my shared vision of the industry I wish to see. This collection is a reflection of the joy that summer brings: a slurry of sweat, sweetness, and surrender. I am very excited to share this with the world.”

All images: Colin Dodgson/Courtesy of MARNI GROUP Srl

