LAGOS Launches Men’s Line, Pam Anderson’s Latest Endeavor, Plus! A New Job for Nicola Formichetti…

LAGOS launches men’s collection

Attention rock stars! Forty-seven years in the making, LAGOS has launched their first-ever collection of men’s fine jewelry, entitled Anthem. (Inspired by the Grateful Dead album “Anthem of The Sun.”)

“There seems to be more freedom in fashion right now, as we’ve seen an increase in men purchasing our existing collections,” says founder and creative director Steven Lagos. “I love to see it and wanted to offer styles designed especially with men in mind.”

The line is launching exclusively with Bloomingdale’s and LAGOS.com with prices ranging from $150-$6,250. Made for the modern man, Anthem includes styles in sterling silver, 18K gold and ceramic.

Pamela Anderson partners with Sonsie Skin

The Pam Renaissance continues… Anderson announced she’s taken ownership of emerging cruelty-free and Vegan skincare company Sonsie. “I’m thrilled to share with you, a labor of love,” she told fans in her weekly journal, Arcady. She adds that the partnership “came about organically while [Anderson’s son] Dylan’s long-time girlfriend introduced me to her dear friend Marie [von Behrens-Felipe], a young new mom, with a beauty and fashion industry background who wanted to create simple no-nonsense skincare products that fit her busy schedule [so she could put] her new family first.”

The news comes as the endearing style icon has received widespread applause in the past year for going makeup-free to events and embracing natural beauty.

Nicola Formichetti named first artistic director of SYKY

Luxury platform SYKY has appointed Formichetti in a new role. The renowned creative has already held roles with V Magazine, Mugler and Diesel, and has collaborated with international brands such as Uniqlo, MAC, and Alexander McQueen, but is of course best known for his longtime collaboration with Lady Gaga.

So, what’s SYKY? According to the announcement release: “SYKY is a luxury fashion platform building the future of fashion, enabling designers and collectors to curate, buy and sell their luxury digital collectibles, and inspire a new vision for self-expression.” Noted.

