Bonjour! Ralph Lauren is continuing its tradition of outfitting Team USA for the summer Olympics, this time in Paris. According to CNN, the collection aims to make the athletes ambassadors of American culture on a global stage, featuring navy blazers, striped polos, Oxford shirts, denim jeans, and racer jackets in a chic yet patriotic palette of red, white, and blue. Beyond the typical ceremonial wear, athletes will also rock a “Village Wear” line of classic Ralph Lauren pieces during the Olympics that will also be available for purchase—including a sustainable recycled polo shirt. We’ll see you in Paris!

Preston Konrad relaunches home brand Preston Lane at Café Boulud

Preston Konrad‘s home brand is back! The dapper gent about town has reintroduced his namesake label under a new name, Preston Lane—which now includes a wider product range of candles, hand cream, hand wash, dish soap, and all-purpose cleaner with ingredients sourced from Italy. Konrad and Lisa Manice celebrated the occasion with a launch party at Café Boulud, complete with sharp guests including Ted Stafford, June Ambrose, Abe Lichy, Mason Connor, Joseph Suchodolski, Kevin Fabrizi, Michael Gregson Reinert, David Hershfeldt, Hayden Clifton, and more. All of the soothing, refreshing scents (Highrise, Doheny Drive, Mayfair, and Terrace View) were on-hand for attendees to experience throughout the evening, which you can discover now on Konrad’s website.

“We’ve been working so hard on this, and for us to be able to bring Italian fragrance, Italian manufacturing, and European standards to America in luxury products that are affordable is amazing,” Konrad exclusively told The Daily Front Row. “I think what I’m most excited about is being able to bring big style to more people’s homes in more ways than just through a scented candle, which is why we worked so hard with our partners to bring this entire, whole new collection at a really good price.”

Kurt Geiger launches Floral Couture capsule with a Miami soirée

Kurt Geiger is in full bloom for summer! The British brand and creative director Rebecca Farrar-Hockley celebrated the launch of its new Floral Couture capsule collection with a chic Miami cocktail party. Held at Soho Beach House Miami, the event found guests including Karolina Kurkova, Devon Windsor, Adriana De Moura, Christie Ferrari, Kiki Barth, Name Walker, Gergina Mazzeo, Rhythm Goodman, Gianfranco Berardinelli, and more enjoying light bites and beats by Juliana Mejia. Geiger’s Floral Couture capsule features sandals, slides, boots, multicolored crystal jewelry, and its signature handbags—including the Kensington, Heart, and Southbank styles—covered in colorful flower patterns by artist Tattie Isles. You can now discover the full collection, which retails from $35 to $295, on Kurt Geiger’s website.

Silk Laundry toasts new West Hollywood store at Bungalow 4

Silk Laundry celebrated its first U.S. boutique’s opening in West Hollywood with an evening soirée at the Chateau Marmont’s Bungalow 4. The famed venue hosted founder Katie Kolodinski, while guests including Tallulah Willis, Kilo Kish, Leena Similui, Juliette Labelle, Grace Johnson, Matisse Andrews, Mercedes Kilmer, Niko Rubio, Avery Wheeless, Morgan Maher, Lera Pen, Amanda Wall, Tei Shi, Hanna Bogdan, Agnes Azria, and more lounged and sipped cocktails as the sun set. The Los Angeles affair was the brand’s latest stylish moment, following celebrity sightings throughout the year on stars including Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Emily Ratajkowski.

