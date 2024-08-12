Editor’s Pick: Savannah Friedkin Broken Cuffs & Statement Earrings

What: Savannah Friedkin has just released her newest jewelry collection, Broken. The line features a range of recycled gold pieces—with standouts including drop earrings and cuff bracelets. Each make sharp statements from their geometric jagged accents and gleaming climate neutral diamonds.

Who: Savannah Friedkin founded her namesake fine jewelry brand in 2024. The designer has since released three collections, each featuring a variety of bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings. All of Friedkin’s collections feature sustainable materials, and take inspiration from emotions and nature.

Why: Friedkin’s Broken earrings and bracelets feature cutout designs inspired by female strength. The pieces’ geometric detailing create unique statements within the jewelry market, while emphasizing a deeper meaning. Additionally, the pieces’ sustainable materials allow for glamorous dressing while remaining eco-friendly.

How much: $375 to $7,000.

Where: SavannahFriedkin.com

