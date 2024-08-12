Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Savannah Friedkin Broken Cuffs & Statement Earrings

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Savannah Friedkin, jewelry, Editor's Pick
Savannah Friedkin Broken Collection (Courtesy of Savannah Friedkin)

What: Savannah Friedkin has just released her newest jewelry collection, Broken. The line features a range of recycled gold pieces—with standouts including drop earrings and cuff bracelets. Each make sharp statements from their geometric jagged accents and gleaming climate neutral diamonds.

Savannah Friedkin, jewelry, Editor's Pick

Savannah Friedkin Broken Collection

Who: Savannah Friedkin founded her namesake fine jewelry brand in 2024. The designer has since released three collections, each featuring a variety of bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings. All of Friedkin’s collections feature sustainable materials, and take inspiration from emotions and nature.

Why: Friedkin’s Broken earrings and bracelets feature cutout designs inspired by female strength. The pieces’ geometric detailing create unique statements within the jewelry market, while emphasizing a deeper meaning. Additionally, the pieces’ sustainable materials allow for glamorous dressing while remaining eco-friendly.

Savannah Friedkin, jewelry, Editor's Pick

Savannah Friedkin Broken Collection

How much: $375 to $7,000.

Where: SavannahFriedkin.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

You may also like

Savannah Friedkin’s New SoulCycle Pop-Up Brings Sustainable...

Male Models Lane Hitt, John VanBeber, &...

Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Crinkle Maxi Skirt

Editor’s Pick: Talbots Izzy Scalloped Espadrilles

Editor’s Pick: 9dcc’s Collection 01 Hats

Editor’s Pick: Talbots Satin Charmeuse Utility Shirt

Editor’s Pick: Halara’s Breezeful Backless Slip Dress

The Met & Lele Sadoughi’s New Collaboration...

Editor’s Pick: Fendi’s Summer 2024 Collection

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.