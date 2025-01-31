Kim Jones Is Leaving Dior Men

Kim Jones is the year’s latest major designer exit. The beloved creative director of Dior Men has parted ways with the brand after seven years, according to Reuters. Currently, no cause is known for Jones’ exit—though his departure comes soon after his widely acclaimed Fall 2025 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. During his tenure, Jones modernized Dior’s house codes and history into sharp, edgy, romantic, and even futuristic men’s collections. The celebrated designer’s Dior Men era included artistic collaborations with Daniel Arsham, KAWS, Kenny Scharf, and more, as well as brand ambassador appointments for Robert Pattinson, Pierre Casiraghi, Louis Garrell, and Jay Chou. Rumors persist Jonathan Anderson is headed to Dior later this year.

David Beckham Strips Down For BOSS’ Steamy New Underwear Campaign!

It’s getting hot in here! David Beckham‘s stripped down to his skivvies for BOSS‘ latest campaign, spotlighting its BOSS ONE Bodywear collection. Slick shots by Mert and Marcus find the celebrated soccer star in BOSS’ black and white trunks, briefs, and a T-shirt. For a cheeky flair, the campaign also comes with video ads featuring Beckham working out, driving a sharp sportscar, and showering while catching his neighbor’s eye across the street. Steamy! The new men’s essentials line features a variety of comfortable underwear, T-shirts, and tank tops for everyday wear, which you can discover now on BOSS.com. For an added interactive element, the brand is also opening over 100 international BOSS pop-up shops and dropping BOSS ONE Bodywear vending machines for shoppers across the U.S. and Europe, as well as numerous billboard ads outdoors and retail stores.

All images: Mert & Marcus

Dua Lipa’s First Chanel Campaign Is Here!

Dua Lipa is officially a Chanel girl! Following her appearance at the brand’s Spring 2025 couture show, the musician has been named the face of its 25 handbag. In a preview image by David Sims, Lipa clutches the new style—a slouchy, hobo-like satchel with a gleaming gold chain handle, cast in light-hearted hues of pink, yellow, and silver. Crafted for modern women on the move, the handbag will continue taking center stage in an upcoming film following Lipa through a day in NYC by Gordon von Steiner, plus a wider campaign by Sims set for a March release. Chic!

Kendall Jenner Embraces Romance For Tory Burch’s New Sublime Fragrance

Kendall Jenner and Tory Burch have reunited! The model is front and center in the latest campaign for Burch’s popular recent scent, Sublime—first introduced with Jenner as its face in 2024. This time, Jenner’s cozied up to an XXL-sized Sublime bottle against a blush-pink background, setting a romantic tone in time for Valentine’s Day. The clean, unisex scent features notes of mandarin, vetiver, rose, leather, and Osmanthus flower to create a scent that’s crisp and intimate all year long. You can discover Burch’s full range of Sublime drops now on ToryBurch.com.

