Chanel brought a burst of color to Paris this morning, showcasing its optimistic Spring 2025 haute couture collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Crafted by Chanel’s Creation Studio, the Spring 2025 haute couture collection was directly inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s love of color and the transformation of hues from day to night. This season’s runway setup was more minimal than past seasons, formed from soaring white runways in the center of Paris’ Grand Palais by Willo Perron. The rounded structures simultaneously formed the label’s signature double C’s and an infinity symbol, representing the long-standing quality of Chanel’s couture—and forming a stark backdrop for colorful couture to pop against.

The show began with a triad of white mini-length dresses and skirt sets, before transforming into fluttering pastel dresses, skirt suits, trouser sets, and a ruffled gown in pale tones of pink, green, yellow, and lilac. Colors deepened to bright purple, red, orange, and pink tones across tweed suits and jacquard dresses—complete a pop of light yellow from a long-sleeved dress on rising star Alex Consani. Pale blue and green layered dresses and tweed skirt suits proved a frosty pathway into the collection’s black and white tweed sets and dresses, as well as inky blue embellished and sheer floor-length chiffon gowns. Like the sun rising after a dark night, the show concluded with pale gold and white formalwear—plus a burst of white from the final look on Lulu Tenney, a bridal jacket and high-low skirt with a floating veil.

Each look was finished with various intricate details, from contrasting linings and painted lace to printed and embroidered braiding, allover sequins, crystal buttons, and shimmering symbols of the sun, moon, and Chanel’s signature camellias. Low-heeled wedges and strappy flats in light hues smoothly complemented the range, akin to the colors of clouds passing through the sky—and providing a grounding base for the collection. The show was notably witnessed by a packed house, as well, with Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Jennie, Pamela Anderson, Lily-Rose Depp, Vanessa Paradis, and more lining the front row.

Chanel’s Spring 2025 collection decidedly heralds the brand’s newest era. 2025 marks the 110th anniversary of Chanel Haute Couture, an important year for the label’s history—and one that’s ushering a colorful future. That vibrant chapter will be continued by the Creation Studio, and concluded in 2025 by newly minted creative director Matthieu Blazy. Blazy’s first Chanel collection won’t arrive until October, due to non-compete clauses in his Bottega Veneta contract—meaning the Creation Studio will craft the brand’s upcoming Fall 2025 ready-to-wear, Resort 2026, and Fall 2025 couture collections, making Blazy’s debut the final Chanel show of the year. However, with a rising star designer, dynamic cast of viral models, and continued dedication to craftsmanship, the future looks bright.

Below, discover all the looks from Chanel’s Spring 2025 haute couture show.

