Paris Fashion Week Men’s Top Fall 2025 Shows!

That’s a wrap! As Paris Fashion Week Men’s ends, we’re taking another look at the top runways we loved. This season found designers experimenting with new collaborations, cementing their own house codes, and experimenting with plays on wardrobe staples. As the fashion calendar kicks into high gear for the Fall ’25 season, discover our top collections from the City of Light.

Dior

Monsieur Christian Dior’s Ligne H—a women’s silhouette made to simplify post-war dressing—served as chief inspiration for Kim Jones’ latest Dior menswear collection. That simplicity took center stage with a minimalist palette of pale pink, white, black, and various shades of inky blue and brown. However, Jones’ silhouettes and techniques were far from simple. The designer utilized styles that have become his signatures at Dior, revamped with textures from smooth silk to reptilian embossments—including wide-legged trousers to draped bombers, sharply cut jackets, and subtly oversized suiting. Nods to womenswear came in the form of bow-tied armbands, rounded top sleeves, and subtle splashes of crystals, all culminating in a viral finale look: a pale pink coat cinched with a knotted wash and covered in light gray and silver floral patterns, sequins, and beadwork.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams has found his groove within Louis Vuitton‘s menswear, which he continued in his latest collection for Fall 2025. With friendship and travel serving as core themes, Williams looked to Vuitton’s archives when imagining modern day travel dress—which varied from Damier-checked cardigans to layered jackets, knee-length shorts, and a wide assortment of double-breasted suiting and overcoats. Naturally, his dynamic style emerged across hues of pink, dark blue, deep brown, and dark sage, complete with plenty of floral embellishments, leopard and floral prints. A whimsical punch came from an additional collaboration with longtime BFF and fellow designer Nigo, while the assortment was complete with revamped takes on Vuitton’s trunks, backpacks, and duffles—including a whimsical lobster-shaped top-handle bag!

All images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Willy Chavarria

For Fall 2025, Willy Chavarria decamped from New York City to Paris for his latest collection, “Tarantula,” held at the American Cathedral in Paris. The serene setting for the show complemented its themes of powerful resistance and sensitive beauty, seen in Chavarria’s signature boxing shorts, dynamic suiting, and wide-legged denim. However, updated silhouettes were incorporated to the line, which marked the brand’s 10th anniversary: the unisex Chuco suit, Body-Tee bodysuit, and baggy drawcord Toluca pants, plus new jewelry, handbags, and Chavarria’s second footwear collaboration with Adidas. Tonal colors and signature Chavarria symbols delivered an intimate touch, from blooming rosettes to wide-brimmed hats and hues of red, gold, and black. The show notably featured Chavarria’s close friends and fashion community stars as models, including Jerry Lorenzo, J Balvin, Lyas, Honey Dijon, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Amiri

Romance was core to Amiri‘s Fall 2025 collection, which also featured the brand’s first foray at womenswear. Mike Amiri’s latest designs were set in the dreamy Hollywood lounge “Club Amiri,” populated by velvety men’s suits, sharp leather jackets, and plenty of embellished cardigans and sweaters in dark browns and reds, deep green, gold, and inky blue. A similar ethos was seen in his women’s offering, which included complementary relaxed suits and tuxedos—plus draped silk and metallic knit dresses with an array of sleek clutches. The range was complete with the label’s equally sharp Art Deco-inspired eyewear, while gold-dipped roses brought the runway show a luxuriously romantic feel.

All images: Courtesy of Amiri

AMI-Alexandre Mattiussi

For Fall 2025, Alexandre Mattiussi embraced serenity in his latest collection for AMI. A bare brick building in Paris’ Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière neighborhood provided an industrial backdrop to the clothing, which was designed to hold a permanent place in its wearers’ wardrobes. Double-breasted overcoats, silky dresses, wide-legged trousers, and elegantly draped suiting and wide-legged trousers brought an ease to Mattiussi’s crisp palette of brown, gray, black, deep olive, cream, and light gold. AMI’s playful nature remained intact as well, seen in nonchalant nods like open plaid prints and soft leather bags. The show was given added star power with major model runway cameos, including Liya Kebede, Leon Dame, and Karen Elson.

All images: Courtesy of AMI

Kenzo

Nigo took a futuristic approach to his latest Kenzo collection, inspired by the brand’s Fall 1998 “Train Show” runway. In a similar vein, the creative director blended formal and casual dress codes when imagining today’s traveling gents. Mohair-cuffed utility jackets, wide overcoats, smooth sweaters, and buttoned waistcoats were layered over pleated trousers and sharp Japanese denim. Meanwhile, matching trouser and shorts sets with bomber, coach, and aviator jackets were cast in two-toned leathers and colorful floral patterns made by artist Futura 2000. Pouches, totes, and crossbody bags completed the range with a nod to nomadic lifestyles, while Nigo’s playful nature emerged with pops of yellow, red, pink, and blue—which have quickly become his signature colors of choice at Kenzo.

All images: Courtesy of Kenzo

Officine Générale

Officine Générale‘s Fall 2025 collection was especially intimate—especially as its Cafe Le Rouquet setting was mere meters away from the home of creative director Pierre Maheo! Fulfilling Maheo’s longtime goal of showing at a café, his latest co-ed designs were similarly personal—showcasing the close nature of a neighborhood hotspot. For Officine Générale, that took the form of extra-wide trousers, oversized coats, and plenty of striped shirts, light jackets, and soft sweaters to ward off the winter chill. Finishing touches like vintage books and bouquets nodded to the range of characters that frequent cafés, whether for long stays or a quick coffee pick-up.

All images: Courtesy of Office Générale

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Charles Jeffrey looked to themes of passion and rebellion in his Fall 2025 collection for Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. Rooted in the need to push against convention, the designer showed traditional styles in revamped textures and silhouettes—from silky blazers covered in wide stripes to oversized tweed jackets, frayed miniskirts, and more. Punchy crocheted hats, bags, and more added a cheeky edge to the line—fitting, as they were made in collaboration with Pornhub. The line was complete with plenty of Jeffrey’s signature viral banana peels, seen across knee-high boots, motorcycle jackets, beanies, and crossbody bags—both in yellow and eyelet-studded black leather.

All images: Courtesy of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

