The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Grammy Awards

These looks made bold statements on the red carpet

written by Aaron Royce
Chappell Roan (Courtesy of Bellami), Miley Cyrus (Courtesy of Saint Laurent), Doechii (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Go big or go home! The sentiment often applies to the Grammy Awards, which celebrate the music industry’s top stars, songs, and performances. This year’s event, held as a fundraiser for MusiCares‘ fire relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires, delivered a slick take on red carpet dressing. From Miley Cyrus’ cutouts to Willow Smith’s embellished lingerie, celebrities took a range of stylistic risks throughout the night. However, there was also room for experimental fashion, ranging from suiting-inspired dresses to fringed leather, vintage gowns, and plenty of sparkling jewels!  Check out the top looks from music’s biggest night!

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent

Miley Cyrus (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Doechii in Thom Browne

Doechii (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Willow Smith in custom Fleur du Mal, McQueen, and Versace pumps

Willow Smith (Courtesy of Alexander McQueen)

Gracie Abrams in Chanel 

Gracie Abrams (Courtesy of Chanel)

Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring 2003

Chappell Roan (Courtesy of Bellami)

Charli XCX in custom Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Charli XCX (Courtesy of Bucherer Fine Jewellery)

Janelle Monae in Area, Maison H. jewelry, and a custom TAG Heuer watch

Janelle Monae (Courtesy of TAG Heuer)

Charlotte Lawrence in Saint Laurent and Bvlgari jewelry

Charlotte Lawrence (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Kelsea Ballerini in Jared Atelier

Kelsea Ballerini (Courtesy of Jared Atelier)

Victoria Monet in custom Oude Waag and Bvlgari jewelry 

Victoria Monet (Courtesy of Oude Waag)

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley (Courtesy of Chanel)

Bruno Mars in Saint Laurent

Bruno Mars (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Billie Eilish in custom Prada

Billie Eilish (Courtesy of Prada)

Shaboozey in Diesel

Shaboozey (Courtesy of Diesel)

Kim Gordon in Celine

Kim Gordon (Courtesy of Celine)

Troye Sivan in Prada

Troye Sivan (Courtesy of Prada)

Chrishell Stause in Galia Lahav

Chrishell Stause (Courtesy of Galia Lahav)

J Balvin in Dior

J Balvin (Courtesy of Dior)

The Dare in Saint Laurent

The Dare (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Anoushka Shankar in Dior

Anoushka Shankar (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

