The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Grammy Awards

Go big or go home! The sentiment often applies to the Grammy Awards, which celebrate the music industry’s top stars, songs, and performances. This year’s event, held as a fundraiser for MusiCares‘ fire relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires, delivered a slick take on red carpet dressing. From Miley Cyrus’ cutouts to Willow Smith’s embellished lingerie, celebrities took a range of stylistic risks throughout the night. However, there was also room for experimental fashion, ranging from suiting-inspired dresses to fringed leather, vintage gowns, and plenty of sparkling jewels! Check out the top looks from music’s biggest night!
Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent
Doechii in Thom Browne
Willow Smith in custom Fleur du Mal, McQueen, and Versace pumps
Gracie Abrams in Chanel
Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring 2003
Charli XCX in custom Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture and Bucherer Fine Jewellery
Janelle Monae in Area, Maison H. jewelry, and a custom TAG Heuer watch
Charlotte Lawrence in Saint Laurent and Bvlgari jewelry
Kelsea Ballerini in Jared Atelier
Victoria Monet in custom Oude Waag and Bvlgari jewelry
Margaret Qualley in Chanel
Bruno Mars in Saint Laurent
Billie Eilish in custom Prada
Shaboozey in Diesel
Kim Gordon in Celine
Troye Sivan in Prada
Chrishell Stause in Galia Lahav
J Balvin in Dior
The Dare in Saint Laurent
Anoushka Shankar in Dior
