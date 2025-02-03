The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Grammy Awards

Go big or go home! The sentiment often applies to the Grammy Awards, which celebrate the music industry’s top stars, songs, and performances. This year’s event, held as a fundraiser for MusiCares‘ fire relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires, delivered a slick take on red carpet dressing. From Miley Cyrus’ cutouts to Willow Smith’s embellished lingerie, celebrities took a range of stylistic risks throughout the night. However, there was also room for experimental fashion, ranging from suiting-inspired dresses to fringed leather, vintage gowns, and plenty of sparkling jewels! Check out the top looks from music’s biggest night!

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent

Doechii in Thom Browne

Willow Smith in custom Fleur du Mal, McQueen, and Versace pumps

Gracie Abrams in Chanel

Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring 2003

Charli XCX in custom Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Janelle Monae in Area, Maison H. jewelry, and a custom TAG Heuer watch

Charlotte Lawrence in Saint Laurent and Bvlgari jewelry

Kelsea Ballerini in Jared Atelier

Victoria Monet in custom Oude Waag and Bvlgari jewelry

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

Bruno Mars in Saint Laurent

Billie Eilish in custom Prada

Shaboozey in Diesel

Kim Gordon in Celine

Troye Sivan in Prada

Chrishell Stause in Galia Lahav

J Balvin in Dior

The Dare in Saint Laurent

Anoushka Shankar in Dior

