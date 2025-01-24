Dior Homme’s Fall 2025 Show Exudes Sharp Elegance At Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Dior Homme made a splash at Paris Fashion Week Men’s! Creative director Kim Jones showed his latest Dior menswear collection to a starry audience—including Kate Moss, Robert Pattinson, and Gwendoline Christie—near the Seine River. Against a minimalist white interior, Jones’ Fall 2025 offerings were equally quiet in a core palette of black, cream, dark blue, and frosty pink—seen across single-breasted suiting, smoothly draped coats, cozy sweaters, sleek leather totes and satchels, and numerous wide-legged trousers. While monograms were widely absent from the line, “Dior” lettering was seen across coordinating silken blindfolds placed on numerous models. In a similarly subtle nature, accents like rounded buttons and delicate silver charms acted as brand markers, proving the impact of house signatures without logos. However, there was still space for surprises—including textured and shearling-lined jackets, flowing silk tops, and a viral pink kimono-style coat covered with gray florals, silver sequins, and iridescent beading. Bravo!

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Plum Sykes Returns to Fashion Media With A New Substack Column!

Who’s going to go wear a chiffon Dolce and Gabbana skirt…on Substack? Only Plum Sykes! The author and Vogue alumni has just launched her first Substack newsletter, P.S. by Plum Sykes. Sykes broke the news herself on her Instagram page on Friday, shouting out Emily Sundberg and Leandra Cohen as inspirations. Expect lots of fashionable fun on P.S., which will include Sykes’ musings on living fashionably and her tips for shopping for denim, homeware, and much more! We can’t wait to enter Sykes’ new era and see where Substack takes her—especially when her first full-length post goes live on Tuesday!

Alan Cumming Lets Loose With Kirill Kabachenko For Out Magazine!

If anyone inhabits wild style, it’s certainly Alan Cumming! The actor and entrepreneur is front and center on Out Magazine’s new Entertainment Issue cover, whimsically draped in a bow-accented shirt and vest by Tanner Fletcher. For his steamy Tom of Finland-inspired editorial by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca, Cumming poses with leather-clad heartthrob Kirill Kabachenko in dynamic looks from Tanner Fletcher, Burberry, Dior, Calvin Klein Underwear, KidSuper, Zankov, John Hardy, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Camperlab, styled by Sam Spector. His accompanying cover story with EIC Daniel Reynolds finds Cumming opening up about hosting the latest season of Peacock’s hit show The Traitors, plus his latest chapter as fashion darling. Check out the full spread now on Out.com!

Bob Mackie’s Fashionable Naked Illusion Documentary Screens at The Roxy Hotel!

The Roxy Hotel was the hotspot to visit on Tuesday night—but not just for its cocktails and mood lighting! Bob Mackie made a special appearance at the venue’s Roxy Cinema for a special screening of his stylish documentary, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion. Directed by Matthew Miele, the film covers Mackie’s career beginnings, personal life, and star rise while dressing celebs including Cher, Miley Cyrus, Carol Burnett, and more (expect plenty of major cameos, from Tom Ford to Zac Posen)! After the show, Mackie sat down with Vogue editor Chloe Malle for a live chat about his impressive design career, top moments, and what he really thinks about designers recreating his iconic looks from the ’70s, ’80s, and more on the red carpet.

Pamela Anderson Chats With Martha Stewart For Elle ‘s January Issue!

Today, Pamela Anderson is more relevant than ever—so much so that she’s Elle‘s latest covergirl! The Last Showgirl star fronts the magazine’s January 2025 digital issue in sleek McQueen suiting and Louboutins, captured by photographer Adrienne Raquel. Inside her feature, Anderson converses with none other than Martha Stewart—who interviews the actress on her new career chapter, eating healthy, baking bread, and her viral decision to go makeup-free. Of course, there’s plenty of sleek fashion throughout the editorial, where Anderson poses in Valentino, Prada, Max Mara, Saint Laurent, and more—all complete with gleaming Pandora jewels. You can check out the full interview now on Elle.com!

All images: Adrienne Raquel

Gucci Feels The Love With Romantic New Valentine’s Day Campaign

Gucci‘s embracing the power of community this Valentine’s Day. Under creative director Sabato De Sarno, the brand has just launched its new V-Day campaign highlighting the joyful moments found in our day-to-day lives. Complete with a cast including Liya Kebede, Pixie Geldof, Carlos Nazario, Philippe Rousselet, Sharon Osterbind, Duyen Nguyen, and more, images by Tina Barney highlight the close relationships we hold with loved ones—whether they’re romantic partners, friends, or family. To emphasize the holiday’s intimate nature, Barney photographed the campaign in the setting of an ornate home, complete with Valentine-worthy gifts like Gucci’s Horsebit 1955 Soft handbags, Link to Love jewelry, Horsebit loafers, and blossoming Gucci Flora fragrances. Isn’t it romantic?

All images: Tina Barney

Christian Louboutin Unveils A Slick New Heel Inspired By Zendaya!

We’re throwing on our Louboutins! Christian Louboutin has just revealed a new show silhouette—which we hear is inspired by longtime brand muse (and So Kate pumps wearer) Zendaya. The style, named Miss Z, features a dynamic stiletto heel with elongated toes for added drama. First seen at Louboutin’s splashy “Loubi Show” presentation at Paris Fashion Week last fall, the style comes in a candy-colored range of metallic pumps—plus a leopard-patterned mule and neutral kitten and mid-height pumps. Chic! You can check out the full range now on ChristianLouboutin.com.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

