Daily Media: Victoria Beckham Beauty’s New CEO, Fresh Faces At Cole Haan, Harper’s Bazaar, & Elle, Plus! More Media Moves To Peruse!

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Alyssa Brascia (Courtesy), Joel Calfee (Courtesy)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Lauren Edelman is now CEO at Victoria Beckham Beauty.

2. Jacobo Hachuel is now CEO at Nadine Merabi.

3. Nathan Kovach is now senior director on the luxury travel, wine, and spirits team at BPCM.

4. Jessica Zito is now senior account executive at Nike Communications.

5. Ashley Vance is now senior digital manager at Infinity Creative Agency.

6. Jimmy Everett is now director of public relations at Cole Haan.

7. Claire Ryan is now VIP and influencer coordinator at Ferragamo.

8. Samantha O’Toole is now account coordinator on the fashion and retail team at SHADOW.

9. Marissa Rosenzweig is now public relations manager, Shark Beauty & Home at SharkNinja.

10. Alana Eden is now editor at Vox Media.

11. Trinidad Alamos is now fashion editor at L’Officiel USA.

12. Joel Calfee is now assistant editor at Harper’s Bazaar.

13. Alyssa Brascia is now associate beauty editor at Who What Wear.

14. Noelia Rojas West is now fashion closet coordinator at Elle.

15. Anna McFillin and Only Natural Diamonds have parted ways.

16. Madeleine Olson and Miu Miu have parted ways.

Plus!

17. Bianca Bianconi at 42West is now representing Peter Dundas.

18. The Wall Group is now representing Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist.

19. Agentry PR is now representing Saucony and Merrell.

20. Factory PR is now representing Dr. Dennis Gross.

21. Bollare is now representing Biodance.

22. Bassil & Co. is now representing Chantelle and Valentini Media Group.

23. The Consultancy PR is now representing Andrea Goldman Design and Symbol Home.

24. Fournier PR + Consulting is now representing TRONQUE, NERRA, and LES EAUX PRIMORDIALES.

25. Shamoon Marketing Communications is now representing Dr. Anetta Reszko and SKORR SKIN.

26. Meg Connolly Communications is now representing RIEDEL.

27. MP-IMC is now representing ERLY.

28. CLD PR is now representing Heli Kalkstein and Sarah Alouache.

29. PR Consulting is now representing The Marlton Hotel and The Maritime Hotel.

30. Foundation is now representing Mantle Skincare, Batiste, Nair, Flawless, Viviscal, and Toppik.

31. Jenelle Hamilton PR is now representing Julien’s Auctions “Bold Luxury: Celebrity Fashion” division.

