Editor’s Pick: Tory Burch Sublime Eau De Parfum

What: Tory Burch‘s fragrance repertoire is expanding with her latest, Sublime. The sensual fragrance includes notes of mandarin, ivy, rose, and leather for a scent that’s refreshing and strong.

Who: Burch has led her namesake label since 2004, establishing herself as one of New York’s top design talents. In 2020, the designer revamped the brand by naming her husband Pierre-Yves Roussel as CEO—which allowed her full creative control. Since the decade began, Burch has swapped traditionally preppy aesthetics for modern and sleek designs that are now signature of her “Tory-ssaince” (as it’s known in fashion circles). The new era’s a hit, complete with viral runway moments and a range of it-girl-beloved handbags, pierced mules, and structured dresses.

Why: Sublime is a scent that embraces Burch’s new creative mindset with a modern flair. Master perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux and Givaudan perfumer Christine Hassan combined botanical notes of mandarin, peach, rose, osmanthus, and magnolia with rich ivy, leather, patchouli, and vetiver notes for a fragrance that’s complex and subtle—perfect for day-to-night wear. Sublime’s two-toned monogrammed cap and a sculptural bottle reminiscent of ripples on water will bring anyone’s vanity a sleek edge, as well. Burch’s latest also keeps the environment in mind, with upcoming refills arriving in 2025.

How much: $155

Where: ToryBurch.com

All images: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.