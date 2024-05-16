Burberry sales drop 12% in fourth quarter

Burberry is facing challenges as its annual financial report was released this week. The British heritage brand’s sales dropped by 12% in the first three months of 2024, according to BOF. However, despite this challenge, the label has set goals for the upcoming months ahead—including a larger focus on storytelling, client engagement, and improving both retail store and online shopping experiences for customers.

“Executing our plan against a backdrop of slowing luxury demand has been challenging,” said CEO Jonathan Akeroyd. “While our FY24 financial results underperformed our original expectations, we have made good progress refocusing our brand image, evolving our product and strengthening distribution while delivering operational improvements. We are using what we have learned over the past year to finetune our approach, while adapting to the external environment. We remain confident in our strategy to realise Burberry’s potential as the Modern British Luxury brand and in our ability to successfully navigate this period.”

Nordstrom’s new campaign celebrates New York spirit

Nordstrom has just released its “Nordstrom For Everything New York” campaign shot by Daniel Arnold, in partnership with beloved spots Casa Magazines, Barney Greengrass, Café Dante, and the Apollo Theater—which will all be included within upcoming in-store activations. The campaign itself focuses on a group of New Yorkers across these locations, who go to Nordstrom for various services that align with the hustle of the city that never sleeps—including clothing alterations, in-person beauty services, styling, personalization, and food and drink concepts. The full campaign will launch on May 27 across print and digital media, with an additional takeover at the Columbus Circle MTA station by Nordstrom’s 57th Street flagship store.

“Since opening our NYC Flagship in 2019, Nordstrom has been committed to offering our New York customers with the brands, products and services they expect from us,” said CMO Deniz Anders. “We hope this campaign serves as a gentle reminder to New Yorkers that we are here to help them for all their moments—from special occasions to their everyday needs.”

All images: Daniel Arnold/Courtesy of Nordstrom

David Beckham and BOSS team up on collaborative mens’ collections

Beckham’s back! David Beckham has just been announced as a new brand partner for Hugo Boss’ label BOSS. The brand has inked a multi-year collaboration with the soccer star for seasonal collections and capsules in its BOSS’ menswear line. Beckham’s sharp personal style and eye for fashion will be integrated across the range, with his first collection launching in Spring 2025. Ahead of the line’s release, Beckham also appears in BOSS’ dapper Fall 2024 campaign.

“Over the last few years, I’ve been wanting to invest more time in design and fashion, but wanted to ensure I collaborated with a brand and team that could deliver something truly global and impactful,” Beckham said. “I’ve really enjoyed the collaboration with BOSS so far and have been impressed by the team’s ambition, creativity, and desire for excellence. I look forward to sharing what we’ve been working on so far, including the Fall/Winter 2024 campaign as the first step in our long-term partnership.”

Saks names Paris Hilton, Chanel Iman, & more as Saks Social Club ambassadors

Saks Fifth Avenue’s namesake Saks Social Club just got an A-list upgrade, welcoming Paris Hilton, Chanel Iman, and Shareef O’Neal as ambassadors. Additional inductees include astronaut Amanda Nguyen, fashion expert Ashley Avignone, actress Chloe Fineman, and models Emily DiDonato, and Flaviana Matata. Launched in 2020, the program links luxury consumers with influential figures across fashion, art, and sports. The Club is pivotal to grow Saks’ presence with marketing campaigns, events, and significant charitable initiatives—a recent example being its 2024 Mental Health Awareness campaign. Though most ambassadors are concentrated in the key fashion markets of New York and Los Angeles, others are located in Dallas, Miami, Napa Valley, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., creating a truly global reach.

Fendi will launch a luxury fragrance line for its 100th anniversary

Just before hitting a century in the fashion world, Fendi is releasing a collection of seven high-end fragrances. Each scent celebrates the illustrious members of the Fendi family’s own lineage, from its original co-founder Adele Fendi to creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi and daughter Delfina Delettrez’s own sons. Launching next month in Fendi’s boutiques and website for 300 euros each, the scents include notes of orange blossoms, sandalwood, cherry, incense, sugar, and more, all inspired by the brand’s rich history and chic, modern ethos. This even extends to their appearance, as the fragrances form a color gradient when displayed next to each other.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

