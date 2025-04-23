Men’s Spring Grooming: Scents, Sunscreen, & More Must-Haves We Love This Season!

Spring is here—just in time for a grooming routine refresh! A new season means new upgrades for everyday men’s staples from sunscreen to shaving gear, deodorant, and refreshing fragrances for day and night. Plus, there’s plenty of updates you can add to your self-care rotation, whether you prefer a soothing face mask or at-home red light therapy. Below, check out all of our top men’s grooming essentials to carry you through springtime.

Atwater, Skin Armor mineral facial sunscreen SPF50+, $42

Noteworthy, N,470 Floating Garden eau de parfum, $139

Moroccanoil, Hydrating shampoo, $28

Balmain Hair, Homme sculpting wax, $61

Jaxon Lane, Bro Mask hydrogel sheet masks, $28

Stetson, Stetson Spirit aftershave cooling balm, $8

Grimoire New York, Beach Guise face serum, $85

Jack Black, Double-Duty face moisturizer, $32

Wild, Mint & Aloe Vera natural deodorant, $15

Chanel, Boy de Chanel lip balm, $38

Initio Parfums Prives, “Power Self” Extrait de parfum, $410

The-Y-Code, Well Kept eye serum, $59

Solawave, 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal skincare wand, $168

