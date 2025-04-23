Chic Report

Men’s Spring Grooming: Scents, Sunscreen, & More Must-Haves We Love This Season!

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Men's Grooming, grooming, beauty, skincare, men's skincare, Moroccanoil, Chanel, Noteworthy, Initio Parfums Prives, Balmain Hair, Jaxon Lane, Atwater, Korres, Grimoire New York, Dr. Dennis Gross, Solawave, Stetson, Jack Black, Wild, shaving
Atwater's Skin Armor sunscreen (Courtesy of Atwater), Jaxon Lane's Bro Mask (Courtesy of Jaxon Lane)

Spring is here—just in time for a grooming routine refresh! A new season means new upgrades for everyday men’s staples from sunscreen to shaving gear, deodorant, and refreshing fragrances for day and night. Plus, there’s plenty of updates you can add to your self-care rotation, whether you prefer a soothing face mask or at-home red light therapy. Below, check out all of our top men’s grooming essentials to carry you through springtime.

Atwater, Skin Armor mineral facial sunscreen SPF50+, $42

(Courtesy of Atwater)

Noteworthy, N,470 Floating Garden eau de parfum, $139

(Courtesy of Noteworthy)

Moroccanoil, Hydrating shampoo, $28

(Courtesy of Moroccanoil)

Balmain Hair, Homme sculpting wax, $61

(Courtesy of Balmain Hair)

Jaxon Lane, Bro Mask hydrogel sheet masks, $28

(Courtesy of Jaxon Lane)

Stetson, Stetson Spirit aftershave cooling balm, $8

(Courtesy of Walmart)

Grimoire New York, Beach Guise face serum, $85

(Courtesy of Grimoire New York)

Jack Black, Double-Duty face moisturizer, $32

(Courtesy of Jack Black)

Dr. Barbara Sturm, Balancing toner, $80

(Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm)

Wild, Mint & Aloe Vera natural deodorant, $15

(Courtesy of Wild)

Chanel, Boy de Chanel lip balm, $38

(Courtesy of Chanel)

Initio Parfums Prives, “Power Self” Extrait de parfum, $410

(Courtesy of Initio Parfums Prives)

The-Y-Code, Well Kept eye serum, $59

(Courtesy of The-Y-Code)

Solawave, 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal skincare wand, $168

(Courtesy of Solawave)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Demi Moore Covers People’s Most Beautiful Issue,...

Editor’s Pick: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Hydraplay...

Anna Wintour Reacts To Radhika Jones’ Departure,...

Target’s New Designer Collab, Elle’s Astronaut Cover,...

Gigi Hadid’s Miu Miu Portraits, Paris Hilton...

The Maybourne Beverly Hills Is Bringing High...

Graydon Carter On Meghan Markle & More,...

Mina Haque Is Mastering Business In Style

Chanel’s Bow-Tied Show, Gigi Talks Bradley Cooper...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.