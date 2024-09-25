Is Pierpaolo Piccioli Going To Fendi?

The latest creative director role to hit the rumor mill? Pierpaolo Piccioli for Fendi! The former Valentino star has apparently been approached to take over creative direction at Fendi, according to Fashion United. Currently, the news hasn’t been confirmed by the brand, its current creative director Kim Jones, or Piccioli—who left Valentino in March. However, we’re keeping our eyes peeled—especially after a crazy year with creative director exits and appointments across brands including Chanel, Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Givenchy, Alberta Ferretti, and more.

Telfar’s Signature Totes Are Branching Out With Real Leather

The Bushwick Birkin is getting a makeover! Telfar‘s signature tote bag—often crafted in faux leather, PVC, and denim—will be released in real leather, according to Hypebeast. The label’s new version of its staple “T”-embossed unlined tote, named “The Carry,” comes with a price tag ranging from $400 to $960 depending on size. Shoppers can snap up their own bags at Selfridge’s Corner Shop starting on Sept. 30. However, that’s not all; the brand will also release a collaborative leather line with Wilson’s in the future. Stay tuned!

Diane Von Furstenberg Opens Her Home To Town and Country‘s October Issue

Talk about an open house! Diane Von Furstenberg is putting her home in the Italian palace Palazzo Brandolini front and center for Town & Country‘s October issue. The designer’s 15th century abode, revamped by interior designer Chahan Minassian, features ornate decor and fixtures throughout—think leopard prints, gilded walls, and a range of saturated jewel tones! Anyone wanting a closer look can have one with the full cover story, now live on TownAndCountry.com.

All images: Thomas Whiteside

Kit Butler Sharpens Up In Jimmy Choo’s Fall 2024 Men’s Campaign

Swoon! Kit Butler is taking center stage in Jimmy Choo‘s new Fall campaign. In new photos by Alessio Bolzoni, Butler strolls the streets and gardens of London in the luxury footwear brand’s fresh men’s footwear and accessories. Creative director Sandra Choi’s latest line includes sharp suede boots, leather loafers, monkstraps, and sneakers—plus her brand’s roomy new tote bags. Choo’s men’s launch—which you can discover now on JimmyChoo.com—follows its viral women’s Fall 2024 campaign with Winona Ryder, marking a star-studded season for the brand.

All images: Alessio Bolzoni/Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Harry Styles’ Pleasing Teams Up With Disney For A Magical Collab!

Harry Styles‘ latest project is nothing short of magical! The musician’s Pleasing brand has joined forces with Disney for a collaborative capsule inspired by the animated film Fantasia and its colorful characters. Their resulting line spans beauty and fashion, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, a tote bag, a towel, hand cream, and nail polish, retailing from $25 to $289. Fashion fans and Disney adults alike can discover a curated edit of the line on September 28 at Disney Store Times Square in New York City, as well as two Pleasing pop-ups in Orlando and Houston. The magic’s also going across the pond, with a similar edit launching at Disney Store Oxford Street in the UK on September 29—though everyone can shop the line on October 4 when it hits Pleasing.com, DisneyStore.com, and DisneyStore.co.uk.

All images: Courtesy of Disney

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.