Dries Van Noten will show his final runway at Paris Fashion Week

Dries Van Noten’s finale is imminent. The beloved fashion designer will show his last runway collection on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week’s menswear shows. Previously, Van Noten announced his retirement from his namesake label in March—which he discusses in a new feature profile in The New York Times. However, this won’t be the last we see of Dries Van Noten, the brand—his team is already creating designs for September 2024’s womenswear shows. Regardless: we’ll miss you, Dries!

Vogue and Balenciaga release a casual capsule for Vogue World: Paris

In a surprise collaboration, Vogue and Balenciaga have launched a capsule line in celebration of Sunday’s Vogue World: Paris event. The pair’s 10-piece range features T-shirts, hoodies, caps, and portable coffee cups—all printed with co-branded Vogue and Balenciaga logos—in a distinctly Parisian palette of black, white, and red. Retailing from $115 to $1,490, you can shop the collection now on Balenciaga’s website.

Saint Laurent unveils cheeky men’s campaign for Winter 2024

Anthony Vaccarello’s latest Saint Laurent campaign features a suggestive nod to fine art. For Winter 2024, Glen Luchford shot the luxury brand’s latest imagery, where models are draped in tonal brown, black, and purple suiting in moody settings inspired by Michelangelo, Caravaggio, and Manet. For a sensual twist, many feature others without any clothing at all—an homage to films by Luchino Visconti and Pier Paolo Pasolini. You can discover the full campaign below, while Luchford’s accompanying short film has been shared on his Instagram page.

All images: Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Loewe returns to Paris: stream Spring 2025’s men’s show right here!

Paging Jonathan Anderson! Loewe will return to the runway on Saturday with its Spring 2025 menswear show, held during Paris Fashion Week. You can stream Jonathan Anderson’s latest collection right here as it debuts on the brand’s YouTube channel. As for which heartthrobs will lead this season’s front row? No clues yet, though pop culture influencer Evan Ross Katz might know, having already shared Loewe’s pre-show gift in Paris: a colorful bouquet and the brand’s cult-favorite Wasabi candle. Tres chic!

Macy’s will celebrate “Summer’s Greatest Hits” with 4th of July fireworks

Macy’s 4th of July fireworks have returned! The retailer will unveil its splashy annual display with a performance by Amber Mark, who’s re-recorded Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” as part of its new “Summer’s Greatest Hits” campaign. “Summer’s Greatest Hits,” which celebrates memorable summer moments with loved ones, will also be core to the celebration—which can be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock at 8-10 p.m. ET/PT and 7-9 p.m. CT/MT.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.