LACMA’s 2024 Art+Film Gala Will Honor Simone Leigh & Baz Luhrmann

LACMA’s Art+Film Gala is back! The annual Gucci-sponsored event will return on November 2 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. This year, artist Simone Leigh and director Baz Luhrmann will be honored at the fundraising soirée for their cultural contributions. Returning to the event are Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, who will co-chair the night’s festivities. Rounding out the star assortment is Charli XCX, who’s bringing an edge to this year’s event as the night’s featured performer. Looks like “Brat fall” is in full effect!

Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, David Beckham, & More Mean Business In Boss’ Fall 2024 Campaign

The boss is in! Boss has embraced the season’s corporate dress codes with a star-studded crew. For Fall 2024, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, David Beckham, Burna Boy, Lee Jong-suk, and Matteo Berrettini bring the brand’s new campaign a burst of star power. Inspired by modern individuality and inner strength, the group are photographed in a sleek office building—talk about doing business in style! All are outfitted in Boss’ latest neutral suiting, outerwear, handbags, and more, crafted for those living fast-paced lives. However, this is just the start of Boss’ new activations—which will include international ads, an Instagram broadcast channel, and BTS clips on Threads in the coming weeks.

All images: Mikael Jansson

Winona Ryder Gets Sleek For Jimmy Choo’s Minimalist Fall 2024 Campaign

Sophistication is on the menu for Jimmy Choo‘s Fall 2024 campaign! Winona Ryder, is dressed in a mix of scarlet, black, and cream for the “Glamour Refined” images, channeling her own goth style (and her “Beetlejuice” character Lydia Keetz). The ads revisit Choo’s roots with lace-up pumps, biker boots, and Mary Janes—as well as its new Cinch handbag range. Architectural eyewear and Ryder’s signature smudged eyeliner complete the campaign, nodding to both personal legacy, cinematic history, and creative director Sandra Choi’s sleek design signatures.

All images: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Emily Ratajkowski Takes Center Stage For Kurt Geiger’s New Chelsea Collection

Kurt Geiger is taking dynamic steps forward with its new muse! Freshly minted brand ambassador Emily Ratajkowski is the face of the British brand’s Fall 2024 campaign, spotlighting its sleek Chelsea collection. The chic line includes shoulder bags, hobo bags, totes, mini bags, boots, slingbacks, flats, and more, all accented by sparkling bejeweled buckles. Geiger’s new campaign also coincides with its 2023 financial report, showing a 9.4% rise in sales, according to The Guardian. In fact, it’s a true accomplishment given the industry’s recent financial challenges, including sales setbacks at indie and luxury brands.

All images: Laura Coulson/Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Stuart Weitzman & Sandy Liang Team Up On A New Shoe Collab

Just in time for fall’s wardrobe refresh, Stuart Weitzman and Sandy Liang have launched a new capsule collection! Perfectly timed for Fashion Month, the duo’s collab showcases a blend of sophisticated style with playfulness and practicality. Their capsule features several loafer and boot styles priced from $525 to $795, exclusively available to shop at Nordstrom until September 29. The moment marks the latest entry within the retailer’s ongoing “Make Room for Shoes” campaign, which features exclusive shoe edits, shopping experiences, and more.

Burberry’s Fall 2024 Campaign Takes Lila Moss, Adwoa Aboah, & More To The British Countryside

Ready for a lakeside getaway? Burberry has introduced its Winter 2024 collection in a striking campaign photographed by Tyrone Lebon and creatively directed by Daniel Lee. Inspired by the UK and Ireland’s landscapes, the brand brings together Lila Moss, Adwoa Aboah, Agyness Deyn, Lily Donaldson, Lina Zhang, Maya Wigram, and Nora Attal, and more in the evocative Lake District. All are outfitted in the brand’s functional outdoor attire, from sharp Savile Row tailoring to rugged field jackets and wool knits. Rounding out the launch is a new campaign film directed by Arthur Williams, highlighting British craftsmanship and the allure of adventure.

All images: Courtesy of Burberry

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

