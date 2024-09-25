Alessa Debuts With A Splashy Penn District Opening

Ciao! Chic new Italian restaurant Alessa kicked off its opening with a splashy launch party on Friday night. The Penn District restaurant—a new venture by 212 Hospitality Group’s Thomas Murphy and Bongiorni Brand Management—hosted chicsters for an aperitivo cocktail hour followed by hours of hot bites and hot gossip! Naturally, the evening was complete with plenty of caviar, fine wine, and lush drinks—plus an equally chic menu with pizzas, salad, olives, meatballs, and more by executive chef Denevin Miranda. Attendees conversed and danced to hits by Charli XCX, Britney Spears, Addison Rae long after the venue’s two bars closed, thanks to beats by DJ Cyrus X! Guests included Emely Moreno, Taylor Phillips, Honey Balenciaga, Benton Mcclintock, Jack James, Daniel Walters, Sam Olson, Matthew Cancel, Jasmine Fontaina, Spencer Thomas, Joel Calfee, Ian Michael Crumm, Serena Shahidi, Nicole Cancel, Martin Soto, Matt Peterson, Jacket Lunch, Peter Damas, Jae Gurley, Colby Makeup, Blu DeTiger, Sixtine, Jeff O’Donnel, Andrew Muscarella, Yves Mathieu East, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Will Linendoll, Brian Calle, Chaunielle Brown, Nathan Katsuki, Quarters of Change, and more.

Orveda & Infiniment Coty Paris Toast Beauty Innovations In The Upper East Side

Guests were seeing green—literally—at the grand opening of biotech skincare brand Orveda‘s flagship boutique. Sue Nabi and Nicolas Vu hosted the Upper East Side affair in conjunction with haute perfumery Infiniment Coty Paris, where guests sipped futuristic Apotheke Mixology cocktails while exploring the chic boutique’s two stories. The space’s Orveda displays took center stage alongside its interactive Infiniment Coty Paris exhibition and spa, transformed into a floral wonderland for the night. DJ Vashtie provided electric music for attendees to dance the night away, as well as Moses Sumney—who appeared for a special performance. Guests included Helena Christensen, Nicole Ari Parker, Leslie Bibb, Vera Wang, Brie Welch, Gabby Prescod, Joe Holder, Sally Pressman, Leigh Lezark, Lexi Wood, Marina Ingvarsson, Serena Goh, Laura Love, Brittany Sweet, Solange Franklin, and more.

Bergdorf Goodman Opens Café Ginori With A Colorful Soirée

Bergdorf Goodman celebrated its new partnership with vibrant Italian homeware brand Ginori 1735 with a private opening party at their collaborative Café Ginori. Hosted by Alain Prost and Linda Fargo at the Café on Bergdorf’s beauty floor, guests mingled while sipping aperitivo cocktails and discovering Ginori’s new tableware and interior collections. For a tasty flair, the evening included a range of signature Café Ginori dishes—including mozzarella arancini, herb cannoli, pistachio raspberry tarts, and sweet cookies. Guests included Abi Hoffman, Luke Meagher, Peter Som, Rafé Totengco, Anna Pops Stopford Sackville, Isabelle Chaput, Jalil Johnson, Kate Berry, Nancy Chilton, Nelson Tiberghien, Isolde Brielmaier, Asad Syrkett, Ayesha Shand, Abby Bangser, Sarah Levine, Tara Thomas, Melissa Xides, Yumi Shin, Thomas Carter Phillips, Zachary Weiss, and more.

Silk Laundry Celebrates Its New Soho Pop-Up Downtown

Designer Katie Kolodinski gathered friends and family in Soho to toast her new Silk Laundry pop-up store—now open until Sept. 30! The chic affair found guests enjoying Rosaluna cocktails while discovering Silk Laundry’s new Golden Ratio collection, complete with beats by Zoe Gitter. Attendees included Sophie Elgort, Brianna Lance, Daphne Velghe, Nikki Kynard, Samirah Raheem, Francesca Vuillemin, Samira Raheem, Allegra Ream, Marem Ladson, Amanda Wall, Destiny Joseph, Doe Dusty, and more.

