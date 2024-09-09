Sarah Burton is Givenchy’s New Creative Director

This just in! Sarah Burton has been named the new creative director of Givenchy. Burton’s new appointment follows a brief hiatus from fashion. Previously, the esteemed designer was Alexander McQueen’s creative director from 2010 to 2023, earning critical acclaim and a massive celebrity following. After her exit, Sean McGirr took the reins at the house in October 2023.

However, Burton’s Givenchy role also marks another similarity to McQueen’s own legacy. In addition to his namesake brand, the late designer was Givenchy’s creative director from 1996 to 2001. The pair’s shared role makes for a remarkable and nostalgic moment, affirming Burton’s similarly intellectual and emotional approach to design as the beloved McQueen.

At Givenchy, Burton succeeds Matthew M. Williams—who was the French brand’s creative director from June 2020 to January 2024. In the absence of a creative director, Givenchy’s in-house design team crafted its last several collections.

Burton will present her first collection in March 2025.

