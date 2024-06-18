Rihanna is Dior’s new J’Adore fragrance face

J’adior! Rihanna is back at Dior—this time, as the newly minted face of the brand’s signature J’Adore fragrance line, according to Business of Fashion. Within her role, the multi-hyphenate will star in an upcoming J’Adore campaign in September—the same month Dior shows its Spring 2025 collection. Previously, Charlize Theron fronted J’Adore for 20 years, and is staying in the Dior Beauty fold as its recently announced face of skincare and high jewelry. As for Rih’s own announcement of the news? “The secret is out. J’adore @Dior,” Rihanna said on Twitter. Short and sweet!

Alessandro Michele’s first Valentino collection gets mixed reviews

The fashion world were received a surprise on Monday morning when Alessandro Michele revealed his first Valentino collection. The brand’s Cruise 2025 collection features romantic dresses, skirt suits, shirts, and jackets festooned with tiered ruffles, sequined flowers, logo and striped prints, layered jewelry, and crystal adornments. Michele’s accessory skills are also back, with a variety of chic shoulder bags, clutches, heeled sandals, loafers, and flats accented with reptilian embossments, floral jacquard, logo buckles, and gleaming crystals. Online, fashion insiders quickly drew similarities to Michele’s Gucci-era signatures while also pointing out the line’s strong references to Valentino’s ’60s and ’70s periods. The 171-look collection dropped just after Michele’s role as Valentino’s creative director was announced in March, and ahead of his first Valentino runway show in September.

“This is your first look at Valentino—not Gucci—by Alessandro Michele—even though you might think that they look similar,” said HauteLeMode’s Luke Meagher on Instagram. Reactions were all over the map. “As a person that doesn’t know anything about fashion or the history of this house, but enjoys clothes ..this is all so cute and Imma buy it lol,” SZA commented on Up Next Designer’s post of the news on Instagram. Whether Valentino shares the collection online, however, still remains to be seen, as no imagery has been shared to the brand’s Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook feeds at this time. What’s up with that?

Tracy Anderson Method deemed non-copyrightable per new court order

Tracy Anderson‘s ongoing lawsuit with The Sculpt Society’s Megan Roup has a new update, according to The Fashion Law. In a new order from Judge Philip Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Anderson’s namesake Tracy Anderson Method was deemed as non-copyrightable since it can’t be legally classified as protectable choreography. However, Anderson’s additional breach of contract claim over the apparent use of confidential information will be legally decided once the case moves ahead to trial. Previously, Anderson filed a lawsuit in 2022 against ex-employee Roup for allegedly breaching her contract and copying Tracy Anderson Method practices within her own Sculpt Society fitness programs.

The Cinema Society screens Hulu’s Perfect Wife at NeueHouse

NeueHouse was filled for The Cinema Society’s latest event, spotlighting Hulu’s new true crime series Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini. Following a screening from the show, attendees were seated for a panel with Keith Papini, executive producer Erin Lee Carr, director Michael Beach Nichols, and executive producers Allison Berkley and Rob Ford. Guests for the occasion included Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Alexander Dexter-Jones, Sami Gayle, Emma Myles, Timo Weiland, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Peter Davis, Dayssi Kanavos, Jenna Leigh Green, Gabe Fazio, Ilana Becker, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Rock Kohli, Rich Pecci, Dolly Wells, Andrew Boszhardt, Revell Carpenter, Dominic Augustin, Scarlett Schoeffling, Tara Westwood, Justine Leguizamo, Michael Bonini, Alyssa Lindaas, Coco Mitchell, Cameron Moir, Adora Mehala, and Eve Plumb.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Missoni hits the beach with Sicily’s Verdura Resort

Missoni is catching waves in Sicily this summer! The brand has just opened its Missoni Resort Club at Rocco Forte Hotels’ Verdura Resort, featuring customized beach cabanas—as well as chairs, loungers, and more—themed around the green and blue hues of its Missoni Resort Club line. For a fashionable spin, the collaboration will also feature a pop-up Missoni store within the resort, where guests can shop for the brand’s patterned staple pieces and newest summer-worthy collection.

All images: Courtesy of Missoni

