Marc Jacobs Is WSJ‘s 2024 Fashion Innovator

WSJ magazine’s class of 2024 innovators is getting a fashionable addition! Marc Jacobs has been named the magazine’s 2024 Fashion Innovator, an honor he’ll receive at the annual awards ceremony on Tuesday night. The designer is front and center in a new cover story by editor Rory Satran, where he delves into his top fashion shows from his over-40-year-long career, his personal fashion transformation, and self-kindness. As an added bonus, Jacobs sat down for WSJ’s “The Job Interview” series, reflecting on his most famed collections and collaborators—including Anna Wintour, who helped him during his addiction struggles.

“I think she has an incredibly kind heart,” Jacobs said of Wintour. “I know that when I was struggling with addiction, she, you know, she took me to lunch and very in Anna form. She was like, why don’t you learn to play tennis or something? You know, like as an alternative to doing drugs, which I just smiled about, you know, it’s like, bless her heart. Yeah. If it were only that easy.”

Fashion Billionaires Lose $58 Billion From The Luxury Slowdown!

Top fashion businessmen Bernard Arnault, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, and Francois Pinault are the latest to be hit by fashion’s luxury slowdown. According to Business of Fashion, the trio’s combined losses total $58 billion so far this year, due to lower demand for high-end products and a slowed market in China. Out of the three, Pinault has faced the largest loss at Kering, whose earnings have fallen 63% since 2021—and is reported to be one of the largest declines in that period. The group is the latest to be affected by the slowdown, which has hit brands including Burberry and Gucci. while causing others—including Mara Hoffman, Interior NYC, and SJP Collection—to shutter completely.

SKIMS Releases Snowy Holiday Gift Guide Campaign with Tate McRae

Baby, it’s cold outside—unless you’ve got your SKIMS to keep you warm! Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand has just revealed its latest holiday campaign, starring TikToker-turned-musician Tate McRae. The “Greedy” singer poses in SKIMS’ new offerings from its 2024 holiday gift guide, including an array of red and white bras, panties, bodysuits, camisoles, boy shorts, and more. Though the collection doesn’t drop until Oct. 30, you can preview the full line now on Skims.com to start your holiday shopping early!

All images: Courtesy of SKIMS

Miu Miu Embraces The Holiday Spirit With Emma Corrin

This holiday season, Miu Miu is taking an optimistic approach with Emma Corrin. The actor stars in the brand’s whimsical new holiday campaign, “Irreverent Wonder,” photographed by Lengua. The imagery and accompanying video—which you can watch on its YouTube channel now—find Corrin outfitted in Miuccia Prada’s latest holiday edit. Inspired by traditional conservative dressing and glamorous party attire, the label’s full range includes assortment of knitwear, handbags, jackets, boots, flats, and a selection of its new vintage-inspired Upcycled collection—which all make undoubtedly chic gifts for the festive season! You can shop the label’s full holiday assortment now on MiuMiu.com.

Christian Louboutin Digs Into The Trash For His New Bergdorf Goodman Collab!

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure—or another man’s shoes! Christian Louboutin has teamed up with Bergdorf Goodman on a new collaboration, featuring “trash” scraps of mixed materials across his signature accessories. The designer’s six-piece line with the beloved retailer includes women’s pumps, mules, and wedges, plus a men’s sneaker, children’s sneaker, and a rounded shoulder bag. Each features pops of his signature bright red, as well as lacquered and shimmering textures from mixed fabric scraps, ribbons, buttons, sequins, and more. You can check out the full collection, which is now available for pre-orders, on BergdorfGoodman.com.

All images: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Neiman Marcus Embraces Nostalgia For Its Holiday Campaign & Extravagant Fantasy Gifts!

Ho, ho, ho! The holidays are in full swing at Neiman Marcus, which has just released its “A Neiman’s Fantasy” holiday campaign. This holiday season, the retailer’s assortment of nostalgia and fairytale-inspired gifts features a variety of luxe gifts, including Jimmy Choo heels, Judith Leiber clutches, Carolina Herrera eveningwear, Dunhill menswear, and more. Rounding out the range is a new class of Neiman’s signature extravagant Fantasy Gifts—which include a VIP Manolo Blahnik shopping experience in London, Messika jewelry with a safari experience, Miron Crosby celestial boots & an astrological reading, and many more. You can discover the enchanting holiday edit now at Neiman Marcus boutiques and NeimanMarcus.com!

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Gag Order Request Is Rejected In Ongoing Sex Trafficking Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking case has continued with a new gag order rejection. According to Page Six, Judge Arun Subramanian rejected Combs’ proposal of a gag order to prevent government officials from sharing information about his case with the press. However, Subramanian did adopt an order that forbids investigators, federal agents, and members of Combs’ legal team to leak grand jury proceedings that could impede his trial. Previously, Combs was arrested in September on numerous counts of sex trafficking, interstate transportation for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. His trial, meanwhile, is currently set to take place on May 5, 2025—the same date as the highly-anticipated 2025 Met Gala.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.