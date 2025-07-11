This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Delphine Arnault is now CEO at Dior.

2. Joyce Lee is now creative director at Parker Thatch.

3. Alexndra Pastore is now vice president of content at The Newsette.

4. Rashad Minnick is now senior fashion market editor, men’s at WSJ. Sarah Adams is now accessories and jewelry editor at the company.

5. Dylan Kelly is senior editor at Hypebeast.

6. Rylee Johnston is now e-commerce and beauty writer at People.

7. Mara Bitton is now vice president at GO PR.

8. Gabby Recchia is now vice president of PR at Hannah Cranston Media.

9. Dorian Braxton is now senior global director of public relations at The Fragrance Group.

10. Maggie Senesac is now public relations manager at Ralph Lauren.

11. Kim Valarezo is now director at KCD.

12. Emily White is now PR and showroom assistant at Hutch.

13. Kennedy Veigel is now lead, talent and creators at Autumn Communications.

14. Cameron Flaherty is now director, design and interiors division at Camron Global.

15. Michael Catalani is now senior manager, visual merchandising—Americas at Burberry.

16. Jodie Chan and Carolina Herrera have parted ways.

17. John Antonini and Saks Fifth Avenue have parted ways.

18. Meg Burke and Dior have parted ways.

19. Victor Vergara and GQ France have parted ways. He was previously fashion editor at the company.

20. Allie Weiss and Architectural Digest have parted ways.

21. Layla Ilchi and WWD have parted ways.

Plus!

22. Huxley is now representing Alexa Chung.

23. Day One Agency is now representing Canada Goose.

24. Purple is now representing Marimekko and Oddbird.

25. PR Consulting is now representing Billy Cotton Studio, CTK Architecture, and Barrière Hotel Group.

26. SHADOW is now representing Cuerno New York.

27. OGAKI is now representing Orpheus Skin.

28. Arrow PR is now representing Tanning Club.

29. Taylor Burke Communications is now representing JHSF.

30. KLC is now representing Purdori Skincare.

31. JBC is now representing ALIGNE.

32. IMG Models is now representing Oscar Piastri.

33. Lion VIP Communications is now representing Good Dye Young.

34. Alex Fisher and Philip Ute are launching Numéro New York. Their first issue will be released in September.

35. Azzi & Co. has launched talent representation division Azzi Talents.

36. Kay Bell has launched public relations agency Forte PR. Her clients include Amie and Alex Bushman.

