Taylor Swift Is Releasing An Eras Tour Book!

Make space on your bookshelves, chicsters! Taylor Swift is releasing a book commemorating the Eras Tour. The star’s record-breaking international tour will be memorialized in the Official Eras Tour Book, which she announced herself on Instagram. The volume will feature onstage photos, notes and reflective entries from Swift herself, and numerous behind-the-scenes images that haven’t been shown before—making it the perfect holiday gift for any Swiftie on your list! You can purchase the book when it’s released in Target stores on November 29, or on Target.com on November 30.

Erykah Badu Will Be Given The CFDA Awards’ Fashion Icon Honor!

The CFDA Fashion Awards are nearly here—and Erykah Badu is the 2024 ceremony’s latest honoree! The stylish musician will receive this year’s Fashion Icon award, which is given to a figure with strong personal style that has impacted the fashion industry. On October 28, Badu will join fashion’s top talents in celebrating the field’s standout designers, leaders, and more at the New York City event, which is presented by Amazon Fashion. She also joins a starry lineup of pre-announced honorees, which includes Coach’s Stuart Vevers (Innovation Award), Daniel Roseberry (International Designer of the Year), Michael Kors (Positive Change Award), Stephen Burrows (Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award), Annie Leibovitz (Media Award), and Hamish Bowles (Founder’s Award). Now the question remains: what will she wear on the red carpet? Stay tuned!

Saks Fifth Avenue Reveals Its Celebratory New Holiday Campaign

Saks Fifth Avenue is already in the holiday spirit, thanks to the launch of its new holiday imagery, “Gifts of Delight.” The retailer’s latest campaign aims to inspire seasonal shopping and the feelings of excitement and joy the winter season brings. Alongside the sharp shots, Saks is kicking off the celebrations with its own curated Holiday Gifts assortment—which includes chic Manolo Blahnik heels, Bottega Veneta handbags, Chanel makeup, and much more! You can discover the full range now on SaksFifthAvenue.com. However, that’s not all! The retailer will continue celebrating with launches of new brands at Saks, exclusive designer merchandise, and experiences with charitable twists—plus the reveal of its holiday windows, also marking the 100th year of Saks’ flagship boutique. Cheers!

All images: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Rihanna Will Attend The 2025 Met Gala!

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! Rihanna confirmed that she’ll attend next year’s Met Gala, accompanying beau A$AP Rocky—who’s one of the 2025 event’s A-list co-chairs—in an interview with Access Hollywood. The clip also found the star celebrating the Gala’s recently announced theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which spotlights the historical and fashion impacts of Black dandyism. While we can’t wait to see her latest Met look—her first since 2023’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” event—we can’t help but wonder: will Rihanna & A$AP coordinate their outfits? We can only imagine!

Diddy’s Trial Will Begin On The Night Of The Met Gala

Following the news of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest, the rapper’s trial date has officially been set for May 5, according to Page Six. Coincidentally, the trial takes place on the same day at the 2025 Met Gala—also known as the “first Monday in May.” Diddy has regularly attended the event and thrown one of its biggest afterparties for years, making his absence next year a large one. Previously, the rapper was arraigned on counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate transportation for prostitution following his September arrest. The arraignment followed a federal raid of his Los Angeles and Miami homes in March, when the criminal investigation first began—and has since shaken the worlds of both fashion and music.

