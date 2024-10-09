The Met Gala’s 2025 Theme Is Announced

The Met Gala‘s 2025 theme has just been announced—and next year’s event is set to make history. For its 2025 exhibit, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will highlight the history and fashion influence of Black dandyism—the cultural shift where Black individuals transformed with greater autonomy to become influential across the globe. Titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the exhibit follows Black dandyism’s beginnings in 18th century Europe to the figure’s influence on fashion today—particularly in cities like New York, Paris, and London.

Like past exhibits, next year’s Costume Institute exhibit is led by curator in charge Andrew Bolton and rooted in a literary work: Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Similarly to previous Met Galas, the event features a star-studded group of co-chairs. This year’s includes Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as an honorary co-chair. Additionally, Miller is also acting as the exhibit’s guest curator. However, the Gala’s official guest list will remain a mystery until its red carpet begins.

The exhibit is already making history as the Costume Institute’s first to only focus on designers of color—as well as its first menswear-focused exhibit in over 20 years, following 2003’s “Men in Skirts” exhibit. Pieces representing Black dandyism’s transformation will be organized by concepts that describe—but don’t define—the Black dandy, including ownership, presence, ease, and cosmopolitanism. In addition to both historical and modern garments, the exhibit will also include various accessories, paintings, prints, drawings, photographs, and film excerpts to showcase the ties between sartorial dressing and Black identities.

As for who’s sponsoring the Gala—and likely dressing numerous attendees? Louis Vuitton (whose menswear is creatively directed by Pharrell) is the event’s main exhibit and benefit sponsor. Meanwhile, addition funding is provided from Instagram, Condé Nast, the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, and Africa Fashion International, and The Perry Foundation. The night’s menu will be crafted by chef Kwame Onwuachi, while décor will be creatively led by artist Cy Gain, Derek McLane, and Raúl Àvila.

After the first Monday in May, you can check out the exhibit in the museum’s Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Exhibition Hall from May 10 to October 26, 2025. Of course, this is just the first intel from next year’s Met Gala—and it certainly won’t be the last. Stay tuned for more!

