Mara Hoffman will close her namesake brand this year

The end of an era! Mara Hoffman, a staple designer in New York’s sustainable fashion scene, will close her namesake brand this year. Hoffman’s news was revealed this weekend in a new Vogue profile by journalist Alyssa Hardy, following her 2023 win for the CFDA Environmental Sustainability Award. Previously, Hoffman launched her label in 2004, gaining a celebrity following from stars including Beyoncé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Miranda Kerr, Paris Hilton, and more. The designer took to Instagram to share her own letter of gratitude, also thanking her family, team, followers, and customers for their support during her 20 years in business. Hoffman noted her Spring 2024 collection will be her last, though she plans to collaborate on additional projects in the future.

“I am deeply humbled to have been given the gift to play a role that allows me to create beauty and then have it live in the world in such a meaningful way,” Hoffman said. “To have the privilege to work with and for women and to be able to have some level of impact on their lives, even in small or subtle ways. This has given me such purpose and joy and I know in my heart, this is what I am here to do in this life. It has been an honor to step into a position of responsibility, to become an example of change in this industry, and show the potential for new systems that are more loving, Earth centered, and kinder. I will forever remain an advocate and supporter of the tireless work being done by the exceptional people working in this space. The ones fighting for a new version.”

Bruce Nordstrom dies at 90

Bruce Nordstrom, former chairman of department store Nordstrom—founded by his grandfather in 1901— has died at the age of 90. According to BBC, Nordstrom led the brand through the late 1900’s, notably making the company public in 1971 and launching its affordable Nordstrom Rack chain. He retired as a company executive in 1995 and from its board of directors in 2006. He is survived by his wife Jeannie, sons Erik and Pete, sister Anne Gittinger, and seven grandchildren. “Our dad leaves a powerful legacy as a legendary business leader, a generous community citizen and a loyal friend,” said Nordstrom’s sons.

Charlize Theron is Dior’s new skincare and jewelry ambassador

J’Adior! Charlize Theron is stepping into new shoes at Dior, having been named the luxury house’s new jewelry and skincare ambassador, according to sources. Theron’s new role shift follows her longtime position as the face of Dior’s best-selling J’Adore fragrances, which the Oscar-winning star first began in 2004.

Assouline toasts Hotel Esencia’s book launch at Petzel Gallery

The tropics came to Manhattan for the launch of Hotel Esencia, Assouline’s latest colorful coffee table book. Named for Kevin Wendle’s luxe Tulum hotel, the vibrant tome by Melinda Stevens was on full display throughout Chelsea’s Petzel Gallery, showcasing sunny beaches, soothing spa, colorful interiors, and more across its pages. Guests including Martha Hunt, Justin Theroux, Paul Andrew, Prosper, Martine, and Alexandre Assouline, Roopal Patel, Linda Fargo, David R. Carballido, Clive Davis, Don Lemon, Dominique Ansel, Michael Bargo, Alessandra Berge, Brant Cryder, Steve Ells, Pilar Guzman, Colin King, Jason MacDonald, Tim Malone, Silvia Prada, Edward Barsamian, Whitney Robinson, Peter Som, Dani Stahl, Antony Todd, Giancarlo de Valle, Jane Keltner de Valle, and more celebrated by mingling with LALO Tequila cocktails to beats by Michel Gaubert. The soirée also marked 10 years since Hotel Esencia’s launch, a moment Wendle also commemorated by announcing Hotel Esencia’s upcoming location in France’s Chateau de Curzay, opening this month.

“It’s not only about taking care of people, but also about surprising them,” Wendle said. “That has become a hallmark of what we do, creating experiences that leave guests enchanted and inspired.”

All images: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

Closely Crafted kept things local for second annual Move the Needle event

Closely Crafted held its second annual Move the Needle fundraiser by founder Gigi Burris O’Hara at the Sixth Floor Loft, celebrating the impact of craftsmanship in American fashion. Guests including Brandon Maxwell, Willy Chavarria, Christopher John Rogers, Maxwell Osborne, Ashlynn Park, Jonathan Cohen, Steven Kolb, Maria Cornejo, and more attended the occasion, dedicated to preserving the legacy of quality American goods through commitments to nurture artisan equity and critical awareness. In line with this ethos, Burris O’Hara (and her stacked Board of Advisors and Host Committee, including Ali O’Neill, Bailey Moon, Kay Unger, Maxwell Osborne, Sarah Choudhari, Sarah Cristobal, Sarah Leff, Ashlynn Park, Bruce Pask, and Sydney Reising) ensured that the evening was curated with circularity at its forefront. The venue was swathed in muslin fabric that will be donated for educational purposes, with the goal of a near-zero waste event. Craft was also on display with a garment draping activation by development atelier HIPS studio. Dozens of pleating techniques were showcased as well from a local master pleating atelier running three generations strong, aptly named Tom’s Sons International Pleating. Some may say these are dying arts in the U.S.—but not if Closely Crafted has anything to do with it. Certainly a mission to be proud of!

All images: Courtesy of Closely Crafted

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.