Welcome to my debut column for The Daily Front Row! As a contributing editor, I’m excited to bring you the freshest insights from the world of fashion, style and entertainment, but with a twist. Sometimes, with so many options swirling around in our style-centric lives, I find myself craving simplicity. Ever feel the same? That’s why I’ll be sharing a carefully curated list of must-haves, trends, and discoveries—no endless scrolling required! If you’re looking for standout pieces, insider picks, or simply want less choice and more focus, this column is for you. Let’s dive in!

Victoria Beckham’s game-changing new concealer pen

“Imagine a concealer you need less the more you use it.” That’s according to Victoria Beckham, speaking about the latest product in her namesake beauty line. Victoria Beckham Beauty has partnered with luxury skincare label Augustinus Bader to create the ultimate concealer pen, which promises to easily camouflage dark circles and blemishes while doubling as serious skincare. The pen simultaneously acts as a super-nutrient for your skin, while providing smooth, brightening coverage that’s not too oily or too dry. Thanks to Augustinus Bader’s game-changing TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex) technology, it’s also more than just makeup—it’s skincare with benefits. What’s not to love?

CDLP Drops Merino Wool Essentials Collection

Hot on the heels of its sizzling new campaign with heartthrob Jon Kortajarena, Swedish brand CDLP has just launched its Merino Wool Essentials collection. The collection features a sleek selection of elevated wardrobe staples for him and her—think T-shirts, long sleeves, and undergarments—all made from ultra-soft merino wool. With its natural ability to regulate temperature, wick moisture, and resist odors, merino wool is perfect for year-round wear. True to CDLP’s ethos, sustainability is at the forefront. Merino wool is biodegradable and renewable, and the brand ensures their collection is responsibly sourced from certified farms that practice ethical wool production. The collection combines its signature minimalist aesthetic with the fabric’s timeless quality. Whether you’re lounging at home or on the move, CDLP’s Merino Wool Essentials offers the perfect blend of style, function, and sustainability.

Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música

Clase Azul, the renowned Mexican luxury brand known for its premium spirits and impeccable hospitality, has just dropped its Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música. This is the fourth release in their annual limited-edition series, called Nuestros Recuerdos (“Our Memories”), which first launched in 2021. The Música edition, with only 10,000 bottles available, is all about celebrating the sounds and rhythms that capture the vibrant spirit of Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), Mexico’s famous celebration honoring departed loved ones on November 1st and 2nd. The striking plum-colored decanter features artwork by Mexican illustrator David Espinosa, complete with a 24-karat gold skeletal figure playing the accordion. A must- have for serious tequila collectors! The Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música comes in a 1-liter decanter (40% ABV, 80 proof) and is priced at $1,500.

AERIN Palisades Village

AERIN, the luxury lifestyle and beauty brand by Aerin Lauder, is officially setting up shop on the West Coast! The new store, located in the chic Palisades Village in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood, is the brand’s third retail location, joining its popular outposts in Southampton and Palm Beach. The Palisades Village store will feature a handpicked selection of AERIN’s beauty, home décor, entertaining & travel essentials, alongside pieces from talented local designers and artisans that capture the laid-back yet sophisticated California vibe. Drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean style of the ‘60s and ‘70s, the store’s interior was brought to life through a collaboration with renowned designer Stephen Sills. What makes this location extra special? For the first time, AERIN will offer a curated collection of vintage home décor and jewelry from its Heirloom Collection. It’s a must-visit for anyone looking to experience AERIN’s timeless elegance with a distinct West Coast flair.

Tom Holland and Zendaya wear the color of the moment

Looking for some outfit inspiration? How about dressing like your favorite glass of red wine? That’s exactly what Tom Holland and Zendaya did when they stepped out in one of the hottest shades of the moment: burgundy. As the newest neutral, this rich tone adds an effortless sophistication to any look. Pantone even dubbed it Windsor Wine, calling it “elegance personified.” It’s a warm, earthy maroon that captures the luxury of a bygone era—perfect for fall! And it seems the fashion world agrees. According to Lyst, Jimmy Choo’s Cinch M bag is leading the way in the color, with a staggering 746% increase in engagement this month. Whether you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe with accessories or go head-to-toe in this chic shade, burgundy is the color that’s taking center stage. Time to pour yourself into this trend!

NatureLab. Tokyo SAISEI Biomimetic Peptide Treatment Essence

In a market flooded with haircare options, it’s refreshing to discover a product that feels both luxurious and effective. SAISEI, meaning “rebirth” in Japanese, captures the essence of this treatment. Designed to invigorate from within, this innovative treatment targets the root of your hair concerns (literally!) using biomimetic peptides that promote thicker and fuller hair, while restoring natural hair color. Think of it as a revitalizing boost, helping to strengthen your strands, promote growth, and improve overall scalp health. If you’re dealing with thinning hair, breakage, or just want to elevate your haircare routine, this treatment is a must-try. It’s perfect for anyone who’s been searching for a no-fuss solution to healthier, fuller-looking hair.

ABOUT DARREN KENNEDY

Darren Kennedy is a dynamic television presenter, entrepreneur, and style expert, known for his vibrant energy and dazzling Irish charm. Originally hailing from Dublin, Darren has made his mark across the UK, Ireland, and most recently in the US presenting shows for NBC, the BBC, ITV, and RTÉ. His charismatic on-screen presence saw him compete as a celebrity contestant on Ireland’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and he has co-created popular unscripted shows such as “The Unemployables,” “Like A Virgin,” and “The Secret Life of Celebrity Pets.”

Most recently, Darren has been a key part of the hosting team for BBC One’s primetime series “You Are What You Wear” and is a familiar face on ITV’s “This Morning” and “Lorraine.” His groundbreaking documentary, Gay Daddy, which he created and developed, earned widespread critical acclaim, becoming a “watershed moment” for Irish TV as it tackled the topic of same-sex parenting on primetime television. Darren’s co-created show The Unemployables was nominated for Best New TV Format at the European Broadcasting Union Awards.

In 2018, Darren launched Kennedy & Co, an award-winning, best-selling skincare and grooming line for men. His entrepreneurial ventures continued in 2023 with the launch of his well-reviewed podcast The Number with Darren Kennedy, which quickly climbed to the top of the Apple Podcasts charts. A regular contributor to media, Darren writes a weekly home interiors column for the Sunday Independent and serves as Men’s Editor at Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine. Recently, he was appointed Contributing Editor at The Daily Front Row, where his column, The Daily Darren, covers the latest in fashion, lifestyle, grooming, and entertainment. Darren holds a first-class honors degree in International Business & Languages and is fluent in French, with conversational proficiency in Spanish and Portuguese. He splits his time between New York and Los Angeles.

