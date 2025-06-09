The Fragrance Foundation Awards Honor Star Scents At Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center was well-scented on Thursday evening, with the David H. Koch Theater hosting this yer’s Fragrance Foundation Awards. The beauty industry event honored the previous year’s top perfumers, fragrances, and campaigns across all price points, emphasized with fragrance note-inspired visual displays by cinematographer Louie Schwartzberg. Celebrity presenters also brought the night a burst of sparkling star power, including Tyson Beckford, Laverne Cox, Vera Wang, Dapper Dan, Jessica Cruel, and Carolyn Murphy.

This year, Ralph Lauren won big with the event’s Hall of Fame Award, accepted by the brand’s chief innovation officer David Lauren from Beckford—who memorably fronted Lauren’s Polo Sport cologne when it debuted in 1999. The brand also picked up the evening’s Fragrance of the Year – Men’s Prestige trophy for its Ralph Lauren Polo 67 scent.

“Ralph Lauren was able to allow people to dream with him because he understood what it meant to dream,” David Lauren said. “I watched him as a boy, and throughout my entire life, with every fragrance that was developed, with each one, he would sit in the office or at home. He’d bring them home, and he worried about every detail, just like most of you do. I know all of you do. He worried about the cap for days, the bottom, the shade of color, the scent, and every note and what it meant, what it symbolized, so he could feel, first and foremost, and hope that everyone else could feel this immersive feeling and emotion that would make you want to dream that if you wore that fragrance, you would be part of his world. He understood it, and he loved it. He still loves every detail of the creative process. It’s about doing it, it’s about being, it’s about being in love with what you do.”

One of the evening’s most celebrated wins went to Givaudan’s master perfumer Daniela Andrier, who was awarded the Fragrance Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Perfumer honor. To mark the occasion, Andrier specifically crafted a signature “Lincoln in June” floral fragrance, which scented the theater’s lobby as attendees arrived.

“In my work I find inspiration in the unexpected combination of colours and blending the rare with the ordinary,” Andrier said. “It is essential to avoid clichés and resist the unnecessary urge to be modern. True depth comes from humility—understanding where we come from, appreciating tradition, and recognizing the significance of culture in our craft. I am deeply passionate about crafting fragrances, and receiving this prestigious recognition from The Fragrance Foundation USA holds significant meaning for me as a perfumer.”

The night’s additional winners included Kilian Paris’ Sunkissed Goddess (Fragrance of the Year – Women’s Luxury), KAYALI’s Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar | 42 (Fragrance of the Year – Women’s Prestige), Tom Ford’s Bois Pacifique (Fragrance of the Year – Men’s Luxury), Rabanne’s 1 Million Eau De Toilette (Fragrance Hall of Fame), Maison Margiela’s Replica Afternoon Delight (Fragrance of the Year – Universal Prestige), Byredo’s Desert Dawn (Fragrance of the Year – Universal Luxury), Tom Ford’s Black Lacquer (Fragrance of the Year – Ultra-luxury – Women’s, Men’s, Universal), Vacation’s AFTER SUN (Fragrance of the Year – Popular – Women’s, Men’s, Universal), Lancôme’s La vie est belle L’Elixir (Media Campaign of the Year – Women’s, Men’s Universal), Nest New York’s Sunlit Yuzu & Neroli Wellness Collection (Candle & Home Collection of the Year), Burberry Her Intense (Consumer Choice – Prestige – Women’s, Men’s & Universal), Bath & Body Works’ Platinum (Consumer Choice – Popular – Women’s, Men’s & Universal), Balmain Beauty Ébène (Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year), “The Man With The Golden Nose” by Robb Report‘s Justin Fenner (Fragrance Editorial of the Year-Print/Digital), D.S.& Durga’s Murder Mystery Set (Innovative Fragrance: Product of the Year), Marc Jacob’ Daisy Wild (Packaging of the Year: Prestige/Popular), Diptyque’s Fleur De Peau Holiday Edition (Packaging of the Year: Ultra-Luxury/Luxury), and Veronique Gabai’s Délices des Bois (Indie Fragrance of the Year).

Attendees at the special occasion included Linda G. Levy, Erica Anderson, Ingrid Nilsen, Jackie Aina, Brian Underwood, Gwen Flamberg, Derek Deng, Todd Cohen, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Francisco Costa, Amina Kadyrova, Dexter King, Jennifer Hansen, and more.

All images: Getty Images / Courtesy of The Fragrance Foundation

