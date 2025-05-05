The Weekend’s Pre-Met Gala Parties!

The Met Gala‘s celebrations are kicking off early! This weekend, numerous events welcomed stars flocking to New York City before the first Monday in May. Similarly to the soirées held in advance of New York Fashion Week, a surprising flurry of special events revolving around fashion, beauty, and more took the city by storm. Whether uptown or downtown, one thing’s for sure: these parties kept everyone in high spirits!

Wayman + Micah Dance The Night Away At The Gansevoort Hotel

On the eve of the Met Gala, our FLA’s Men’s Stylist of the Year honorees Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald took over Dimes Seven24 at the Gansevoort Hotel for a groovy bash. The dynamic styling duo behind Wayman + Micah partied late into the night with their star pals and stylish muses, including Colman Domingo and Taraji P. Henson. The evening was complete with attendees snapping themed photo booth pics, sipping on Tequila Don Julio cocktails, and busting moves under the disco ball to beats by Dj Huneycut and Brian Henry! Guests inside the packed soirée included Maeve Reilly, Jodie Turner Smith, Dascha Polanco, Brandon Blackwood, Christian Siriano, Joshua Uduma, Jimmy Akingbola, Zarina Yeva, Ashley Baptiste, Angelica Cantu, Cassandra DelValle, and more.

“Black Hair Reimagined” Brings A Burst Of Beauty To FiDi

WSA received a burst of empowered beauty on Friday, thanks to the first “Black Hair Reimagined: The New Era of Beauty” hair show. Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the special evening was crafted by Echelon Noir Production’s Jawara Wauchope and Jarrod Lacks to highlight the variety of Black hair, avant-garde design, and the creativity of Black hairstylists. Said hairstylists were core to the event, which featured a runway production spotlighting styled by Vernon François, Cyndia Harvey, Jawara Wauchope, Yusef Williams, and Malcolm Marquez using Kérastase, Redken, and True + Pure Texture products. Star talents were also behind the evening’s standout beauty and fashion moments, courtesy of Sir John, Sheika Daly, Carlos Nazario, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Patti Wilson, Jan-Michael Quammie, Jessica Willis, Dawn Sterling, Carol Ai Studio Tailor, Malisa Browman, and Lindsay Wright. During the show, attendees including Paloma Elsesser, Solange, Justine Skye, Kelsey Lu, Bevvy Smith, Ian Isiah, Selah Marley, Raul Lopez, Maximilian, Kingsley Gbadegesin, IB Kamara, Fai Khadra, Peyton Dixon, Hunter Harris, and Kayra Theodore cheered as top models Anok Yai, Julez Smith, Alton Mason, and Jordan Daniels hit the runway. The night closed with a splashy afterparty, complete with plenty of Ten to One Rum cocktails and Mind Games fragrances.

Bergdorf Goodman Fetes Maximillian Davis & Ferragamo

Cheers! Ferragamo‘s creative director Maximillian Davis was the guest of honor at a special Bergdorf Goodman cocktail party thrown by Linda Fargo. Held within the always-chic Goodman’s restaurant, the affair found Davis front and center while toasting his Pre-Fall 2025 collection’s launch and exclusive shoe capsule at the luxury retailer. The event found attendees—many with their best Hug bags and own beloved Ferragamo bow flats and pumps—sipping wine and champagne while enjoying arancini, tuna tartare cones, and more light bites. The night’s chic guest list included Tracee Ellis Ross, LaKeith Stanfield, Paloma Elsesser, Beverly Nguyen, Chrissy Rutherford, Deon Hinton, Isaac Hindin-Miller, Brenda Weischer, Charlotte Groenveld, Luke Meagher, Natalie Lim Suarez, George Fountas, Daniella Vitale, Pam Nasr, Vanessa Hong, Tracy Margolies, Yumi Shin, and more.

All images: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Wales Bonner Brings Artistic Communities & Music To The Guggenheim

Art is always an inspiration for Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner—so much so that the designer’s namesake label put on its second “Togetherness” party at the Guggenheim New York on Saturday night. The event, which celebrated the power of human connection, featured various musical performances by in the museum’s main level and elegant theater, including Etran de L’Air, The Joy, Amaarae, Fireboy DML, Navy Blue, Sir Rashad Ringo Smith, keiyaA, The Caveman, DJ Ade “Acyde” Odunlami, and Akanbi. The evening also overlapped with the Guggenheim’s new exhibit “Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers,” featuring almost 90 pieces from Johnson’s assortment of sculpture, film, text, painting, and video work over the years. Sponsored by Android and Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky, attendees grooved across the museum’s four levels while enjoying whiskey cocktails. Attendees included Leon Bridges, Henry Golding, Paloma Elsesser, Rashad Ringo Smith, Akanbi, Stefon Diggs, Bethann Hardison, Dapper Dan, Tyler Mitchell, Eric N. Mack, Antoine Gregory, Alexander Roth, Alioune Badara Fall, Charlie Mitchell, Connor McKnight, Delfin Finley, Deon Hinton, Devin B. Johnson, Gilly Chan, Hannah Traore, Hiandra Martinez, Ian Jeffrey, Aurora James, Luke Meagher, Benito Skinner, Bernie Martinez Ocasio, Bianca Saunders, Ibrahim Kamara, Indira Scott, Jalil Johnson, Jordan Casteel, Julez Smith, Keith Powers, Kimberly Drew, Kyler Gordon, Lamar Johnson, Lineisy Montero, Ludovic Nkoth, Malick Bodian, Marcus Paul, Maurice Kamara, Michael Armitage, Miles Greenberg, Ming Smith, Nicholas Daley, Quil Lemons, Ryan Destiny, Selah Marley, Sophia Wilson, Soukeyna Diouf, Stella Lucia, Tanner Reese, Toyin Ojit Odutola, David Ruff, Turiya Adkins, Venus X, Woldy Reye, Max Berlinger, and more.

All images: Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com

Olivier Rousteing Toasts To His Futuristic Johnnie Walker Collab

Fashion and cocktails are a perfect mix—just ask Olivier Rousteing! The Balmain creative director teamed up with Johnnie Walker to collaborate on a slick new blend for the luxe whiskey brand. The duo’s gilded bottle was enjoyed by guests into the former space of Sleep No More, transported with strobe lights, blue carpets, and a hologram display into the Johnnie Walker Vault. During the soirée, Rousteing unveiled the new bottle to a packed crowd, who enjoyed an assortment of Johnnie Walker Blue Label martinis, Moscow mules, and more while dancing to beats by Papi Juice’s DJ Oscar Nñ. Guests included Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Kortajarena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicky Hilton, Burna Boy, Darren Criss, Enrique Melendez, Henry Golding, Hunter Schafer, Jeremy O. Harris, Jessica Andrews, Regé-Jean Page, Stormzy, Micaela Erlanger, and many more.

All images: Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

