Sarah Jessica Parker Kicks Off Her SJP Collection Heels—Permanently!

And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker is closing her SJP Collection shoe brand after 10 years in business, according to The Cut. For fashionistas in Manhattan, shopping in-person will only be available until August 25, when Parker’s Bleecker Street boutique (right by Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment!) closes its doors permanently. As of right now, her website has not announced a closing date—though all digital and physical purchases will be discounted by 25% and are final sale, according to a PSA shared on Instagram. We’re sad to se it go!

Troye Sivan Dances In Denim For GAP’s Fall 2024 Campaign

Do you feel the rush? Gap certainly does, having tapped singer and actor Troye Sivan as the face of its new Fall 2024 campaign, “Get Loose.” To celebrate Gap’s relaxed heritage and emphasis on self-expression, Sivan and a dance crew bust out moves in its latest loose-fitting denim jeans and T-shirts. However, this isn’t Sivan’s only musical project with Gap; the singer is also collaborating on a new playlist for its retail stores, which fans can stream on Spotify.

Saks Fifth Avenue Goes Goth With New Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Collab

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Saks Fifth Avenue is under Beetlejuice’s spell for the upcoming fall season, collaborating on a new initiative with the horror film’s sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. To mark the moment, the retailer has released two darkly stylish capsule collections with Rodarte and Fabergé. The limited-edition collections—available now on Saks’ website—are paired with an edit of Beetlejuice-worthy fashions from Brunello Cucinelli, Tom Ford, Toteme, Saint Laurent, and more, all featuring signatures from stripes and crystals to bows, tie-dye, and more. However, this isn’t the last Saks has seen of Beetlejuice; the retailer will unveil new themed windows on August 23, ahead of the sequel film’s September 6 release.

Has Dior Beauty Found The Secret To Perfect Skin?

Dior Beauty’s newest makeup launch is embracing perfection—for the skin! The brand had just launched its Dior Forever Skin Perfect foundation sticks, featuring 18 shades with a light texture and blurring effect when applied. Willow Smith, Anya Taylor-Joy, and BLACKPINK star Jisoo are the faces of the product’s similarly fresh campaign, spotlighting its ability to be a clean, easy applicable beauty base. The moment follows Dior’s reveal of Rihanna‘s first J’adore fragrance campaign, after the viral news that she’d continue the role from Charlize Theron.

Marc Jacobs’ Heaven Label Is Hosting A Multi-Brand Archive Sale In NYC

Prepare your credit cards! Marc Jacobs’ grungy brand Heaven is hosting an archive sale this week at 101 7th Ave. From Friday to Sunday, fashionistas across the city can buy discounted pieces from the brand’s past collections—which the brand shared to Instagram. But Jacobs isn’t the only designer involved; NYC-fave brands Barragán, Eckhaus Latta, Vaquera, Mowalola and Sandy Liang are also selling archive pieces in the sale. But act fast! The city’s it-girls are already preparing for the sale, as seen in excitement from insiders Alexandra Hildreth, Mandy Lee, Mimi Wade, and more. We’ll see you in line!

TheRealReal’s 2024 Resale Report Reveals Rises in Bags, Jewelry, & More!

Wondering what everyone’s looking up on The RealReal? Well, wonder no more—the consignment retailer has just shared its annual Resale Report, which tracks data showing its most popular brands, categories, and shopping habits from over 37 million customers. In 2024, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, and Gucci led the site’s list of most-searched brands—with Prada being Gen Z’s most-searched brand of the year. The report also revealed a rise in specific searches year over year, including men’s bags (900%), gold bangles (353%), and Issey Miyake (100%). It’s also unveiled what shoppers are coveting the most, with rises in fine jewelry, suiting, and investment handbag sales—with top style including Toteme’s T-Lock, Savette’s Pochette, and Alaïa’s Teckel bags. Fashion fanatics can check out the full rundown now on TheRealReal.com.

SSENSE & TIkTok Host An Edgy Afterparty for Action Flick The Crow

On Tuesday night, Manhattan’s in-crowd showed up in their best all-black outfits for The Crow‘s world premiere afterparty. Co-hosted by SSENSE, TikTok, and distributor Lionsgate, the Starrett-Leigh Building event celebrated the chilling film starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs ahead of its August 23 release. Darkly dressed attendees included Rupert Sanders, Trigga, Zach Baylin, William Josef Schneider, Edward R. Pressman, John Jencks, Molly Hassell, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, Vienna Skye, Delaney Rowe, Mia Regan, Yvesmark Chery, Lucas Jagger, Bloody Osiris, Tyler Mazaheri, and Jazzelle Zanaughtti. Beats by Alice Glass, Bobby Beethoven, and Doss, as well as refreshments from Absolut Vodka, Código 1530 Tequila, Rabbit Hole Bourbon, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, and Malfy Gin kept guests dancing until dawn!

