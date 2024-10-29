The Best-Dressed Stars At The CFDA Awards 2024

40
Fashion’s night out! On Monday evening, the CFDA Fashion Awards returned to the American Museum of Natural History for its annual ceremony, honoring the American fashion industry’s top talents. Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, the event included a star-studded red carpet—where everyone brought their fashion A-game, from sleek suiting to mermaid-inspired couture. Below, discover the best looks from the fashionable evening!
Cynthia Erivo in custom Gap by Zac Posen
Blake Lively in Michael Kors Collection and Christian Louboutin
Katie Holmes in Carolina Herrera & Gianvito Rossi
Addison Rae in Thom Browne
Erykah Badu in Thom Browne
Coco Jones in custom Coach
Troye Sivan in custom Tanner Fletcher & Chrome Hearts
Jenna Lyons in Thom Browne
Meghann Fahy in Michael Kors Collection
Charles Melton in custom Coach
Paloma Elsesser in Diotima & Nina Runsdorf
Kelsea Ballerini in custom Coach
Tanner Richie & Fletcher Kassell in custom Tanner Fletcher
