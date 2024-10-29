The Best-Dressed Stars At The CFDA Awards 2024

Fashion’s night out! On Monday evening, the CFDA Fashion Awards returned to the American Museum of Natural History for its annual ceremony, honoring the American fashion industry’s top talents. Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, the event included a star-studded red carpet—where everyone brought their fashion A-game, from sleek suiting to mermaid-inspired couture. Below, discover the best looks from the fashionable evening!

Cynthia Erivo in custom Gap by Zac Posen

Blake Lively in Michael Kors Collection and Christian Louboutin

Katie Holmes in Carolina Herrera & Gianvito Rossi

Addison Rae in Thom Browne

Erykah Badu in Thom Browne

Coco Jones in custom Coach

Troye Sivan in custom Tanner Fletcher & Chrome Hearts

Jenna Lyons in Thom Browne

Meghann Fahy in Michael Kors Collection

Charles Melton in custom Coach

Paloma Elsesser in Diotima & Nina Runsdorf

Kelsea Ballerini in custom Coach

Tanner Richie & Fletcher Kassell in custom Tanner Fletcher

