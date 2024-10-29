Chic Report

The Best-Dressed Stars At The CFDA Awards 2024

Guests brought chic, grungy, and surrealist looks to the red carpet

by Aaron Royce
Blake Lively (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage), Coco Jones (Courtesy of Coach), Katie Holmes (Courtesy of Carolina Herrera)

Fashion’s night out! On Monday evening, the CFDA Fashion Awards returned to the American Museum of Natural History for its annual ceremony, honoring the American fashion industry’s top talents. Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, the event included a star-studded red carpet—where everyone brought their fashion A-game, from sleek suiting to mermaid-inspired couture. Below, discover the best looks from the fashionable evening!

Cynthia Erivo in custom Gap by Zac Posen

Cynthia Erivo (Getty Images)

Blake Lively in Michael Kors Collection and Christian Louboutin

Blake Lively (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Katie Holmes in Carolina Herrera & Gianvito Rossi

Katie Holmes (Courtesy of Carolina Herrera)

Addison Rae in Thom Browne

Addison Rae (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Erykah Badu in Thom Browne

Erykah Badu (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Coco Jones in custom Coach

Coco Jones (Courtesy of Coach)

Troye Sivan in custom Tanner Fletcher & Chrome Hearts 

Troye Sivan (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Jenna Lyons in Thom Browne

Jenna Lyons (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Meghann Fahy in Michael Kors Collection

Meghann Fahy (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Charles Melton in custom Coach

Charles Melton (Courtesy of Coach)

Paloma Elsesser in Diotima & Nina Runsdorf

Paloma Elsesser (Courtesy of Nina Runsdorf)

Kelsea Ballerini in custom Coach

Kelsea Ballerini (Courtesy of Coach)

Tanner Richie & Fletcher Kassell in custom Tanner Fletcher

Fletcher Kasell and Tanner Richie (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

