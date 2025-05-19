The Daily and Adam Neeley’s Soirée At Bergdorf Goodman

Adam Neeley‘s fine jewels drew a dazzling crowd to Bergdorf Goodman on Friday evening. The Daily and the insider-loved designer hosted a chic cocktail hour together with special host Gillian Miniter to celebrate his official launch in the luxury retailer’s famed jewelry salon. His gleaming earrings, ombré necklaces, bejeweled bracelets, and glistening rings—including one-of-one pieces—were front and center during the event.

“I’m very honored,” Neeley shared on his Bergdorf’s launch. “I’ve always admired Bergdorf Goodman, the selection is some of the top in the world. To be here right when you enter into the salon is is amazing.” During the event, attendees shopped and discovered Neeley’s designs that will be showcased at Bergdorf’s for the next three weeks. Neeley himself was omnipresent throughout the evening, opening jewelry cases to share stories behind the colorful pieces on display—which his well-accessorized clientele see as intricate works of art.

“I hope that they feel that they’re wearing a piece of wearable art,” Neeley said. “It’s sculpture. It’s something that unique. A lot of my top collectors look at having one of my pieces as they’re custodians of that artwork piece, that can then continue in time. Jewelry can celebrate lots of different things, whether it’s an engagement, whether it’s a special gift to a loved one, whether it’s a special gift for yourself, but it becomes part of your body and something that you adore. It becomes part of you.”

The evening’s bejeweled guests included Gillian Miniter, Aqua Parios, Vanessa Moody, Jessica Wang, Susan Gutfreund, Charlotte Bickley, Francesca Vuillemin, Mariah Strongin, Sophie Elgort, Amanda Kahn, Keytt andAlex Lundqvist, Sharon Coplan Hurowitz, Michael Gregson Reinert, Wendy Gillespie, Dana Cooper, Nandini Vaid, Eddie Roche, and more. Special thanks to Summer Water Rosé, which kept everyone refreshed throughout the evening.

You can check out Neeley’s gorgeous collection at Bergdorf until May 27th!

All images: Caroline Fiss Photography

