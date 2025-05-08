Edward Enninful Is Coming Back To Editorial With 72 Magazine!

Edward Enninful is returning to fashion media with a new magazine, 72 Magazine. The quarterly print title will launch in September 2025, featuring stories and imagery focused on fashion, beauty, culture, and luxury, housed under Edward and Akua Enninful’s media company EE72. 72 Magazine will also release online content through EE72’s own platform. But that’s not all; Enninful’s tapped an all-star team for the project, including Sarah Harris as editorial director, Simone Oliver as head of content, and Lee Swillingham and Stuart Spalding as co-creative directors.

“When we founded our media and entertainment company, we knew we wanted EE72 to be built as a platform first, with 72 Magazine as its cornerstone—bringing together best-in-class teams to define and deliver boundary-breaking storytelling and content,” the Enninfuls said in a statement. “This launch with a dedicated publication are shining examples of our vision to champion creative integrity and collaboration. We are excited to share an editorial world that reflects the cultural shifts shaping today’s landscape.” Welcome back, Edward!

Lana Del Rey’s Valentino Gown Is Instagram’s Most-Liked Met Gala Look!

Throughout the Met Gala, numerous celebrities’ outfits were shared, discussed, and analyzed on social media—and it looks like Lana Del Rey took the top spot on Instagram! The musician’s custom Valentino gown by Alessandro Michele received a whopping 869,313 Instagram likes on the app, according to a new study by The Pant Project. “Lana Del Rey 2025 Met Gala” also received a 5,000% rise in Google searches, the same number as “Rihanna pregnant Met Gala 2025″—following Rihanna, whose Marc Jacobs look was the second most-liked post with 648,732 likes after announcing her third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky. Additional names leading the list of most-liked outfits included Jenna Ortega, Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, Damson Idris, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Alex Consani.

Gucci’s Next Cruise Show Will Step Into Its Archives

Ciao! Gucci‘s upcoming Cruise 2026 collection will be shown at the luxury brand’s archive at Palazzo Settimanni on Florence, Italy’s via delle Caldaie. Since 2021, the building—which is rooted in a history of craftsmanship, having previously served as a workshop, showroom, and factory—has housed Gucci’s archive of its signature designs. It’s all but certain that the show will emphasize Gucci’s tradition and rich history, especially as Guccio Gucci first founded the label in Florence in 1921. The brand will also make contributions to the Estate Fiorentina cultural program’s 2026 edition, as well as the Parco delle Cascine’s redevelopment, for the occasion. The news marks the latest major Gucci announcement since the label named Demna as its creative director this March.

Todd Snyder Taps Matt Berninger For His Spring 2025 Campaign

Todd Snyder is ready to rock, thanks to Matt Berninger! The National musician is front and center for Snyder’s sharply suited Spring 2025 campaign. Shot at Westport, Connecticut inside Berninger’s home and the Black Duck Café, the star is outfitted in Snyder’s easygoing spring suiting in hues of brown, tan, and black—plus equally neutral shirts and separates. The moment marks Snyder’s latest musical collaboration, having previously dressed The National while on tour, as well as Bon Iver.

All images: Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Bergdorf Goodman Debuts A New Window Exhibit With Jason Bard Yarmosky

Art is taking center stage at Bergdorf Goodman. The retailer has launched a new public exhibit “Timeless Women in New York” in its Fifth Avenue window displays, created by artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. The supersized portraits feature painterly interpretations of Carla Shen, Cate Underwood, JoAni Johnson, Sophia Roe, and Linda Fargo for their contributions to New York City’s cultural scene, outfitted on canvas in looks by Marc Jacobs, Christopher John Rogers, Schiaparelli, Gurav Gupta, and Thom Browne. You can check out the fashionable artwork now through May 26 at the Bergdorf’s windows!

