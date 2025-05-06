Rihanna Reveals Her Third Pregnancy At The Met Gala!

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! Rihanna wasn’t only celebrating beau A$AP Rocky’s co-chairing role at the Met Gala on Monday night; she was also toasting her third pregnancy, nonchalantly announced with a baby bump reveal while arriving at the Carlyle Hotel. On the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s red carpet, the star was sharply suited in a custom Marc Jacobs look with a tie-accented collar, corseted top, and a slit maxi skirt designed to look like a knotted pinstriped blazer. Naturally, she instantly hit every best-dressed list from her nods to the event’s “Tailored for you” dress code, a nod to the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit itself. Congrats!

V Magazine’s Spring Issue Shines With Ashley Graham, Alton Mason, James Turlington, Adut Akech, & More!

Swoon! V magazine’s gilded Spring 2025 issue has the Midas touch, thanks to a star-studded cast of supermodels and heartthrobs! Initially debuting with a high-shine cover featuring Candice Swanepoel, the title’s expanded its issue with new covers featuring Ashley Graham, Adut Akech, James Turlington, Alton Mason, Ashley Graham, Isabeli Fontana, Abby Champion, Taras Romanov, Hyungjoo Hwang, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Lin Xiangxiang, and Ning Jinyi. For each spread by Lufré, each model is shot in gilded attire from metallic suiting to disco dresses and lace-up leather pants, all paired with Ray-Ban sunnies. Their accompanying interviews with their peers also spotlight their various interests, rises to fame, and new projects—from Turlington’s modeling highs and lows to Graham’s upcoming Broadway debut in Chicago!

“This process has brought up a bubble of [creativity] that I think has been wanting to come out, that has not been able to,” Graham says in her feature profile. “A picture can tell a million stories, but when you’re live in front of an audience, which, by the way, I still have yet to do—there’s a whole other process that you get to tell a story through, with the discovery that you have found in this character. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Roxie and her quirkiness and her pride and her ego and narcissism, but the softness of her that only maybe she knows, and that you see tiny bits of, but that part has been incredible. I’m so glad that I finally said yes. Did I feel ready when I said yes? No, definitely not. My hopes were high. But I also thought in the back of my head, ‘If I don’t get it, it’s okay. It’s not the end of the world. But sure enough, Barry offered it to me right on the spot.”

All images: Lufré

Doja Cat Soaks Up The Sun In Marc Jacobs’ Pre-Fall Campaign

Marc Jacobs is popping off this summer, thanks to Doja Cat! The musician stars in Jacobs’ Pre-Fall campaign, “Staycation” inspired by the ease and relaxation of early summer. The star poses across the streets of New York City, clutching Jacobs’ new Dual, Large Chain Sack, and Clap Clip bags in iterations from punchy pink to dark denim. The sun-soaked campaign also arrives as Doja made waves online from her appearance in custom Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala—and prepares for her upcoming album Vie, which is teased in the accompanying video campaign. Consider us hooked!

All images: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Kelsea Ballerini Strikes A Pose For Elle‘s “Women in Music” Issue

Kelsea Ballerini is the latest cover star for Elle, fronting the magazine’s May 2025 “Women in Music” issue. The country-pop musician shines in Schiaparelli on the cover, alongside an editorial featuring designs by Fendi and Adrienne Raquel. With a country tour underway and her debut role as a judge on The Voice, Ballerini is ready to expand her musical accomplishments—which she discusses in her feature interview with Veronique Hyland, as well as her rise as a woman in the country music industry, reaching a diverse fan base, standing up for her beliefs, and translating life experiences to songs.

“I had to shift my mindset from wanting to speak to a wide audience to wanting to speak to my audience,” Ballerini said. “I had to get out of my head, because I’m such a chronic people pleaser: Any element of turmoil or people being mad at me feels crippling to me. And so I never really was loud about anything for a really long time, because I just had to get my footing. And then I was like, ‘At the end of the day, I want the people who listen to my music to know what I stand for and hopefully align with it.'”

All images: Adrienne Raquel

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

