Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2026 Shows Embraced Carefree Spirit

Personal dressing was front and center at Paris Fashion Week Men’s! The fashion capital’s Spring 2026 runways took over the City of Light this weekend, filled with nods to designers’ favorite destinations and the intimate ties between travel and our closets. Personal touches nodding to the process of getting dressed, revamping traditional dress codes, and more made the new season a decidedly intimate one. Plus, with cheeky trends from thigh-baring shorts to centuries-old formality, the latest men’s runways ensure their future is entirely in the wearers’ hands.

Saint Laurent

Inspired by Fire Island, Anthony Vaccarello’s latest Saint Laurent menswear collection brought a sporty, sultry take to his signature ’80s silhouettes. The designer’s latest encompassed sheer, high-necked blouses, button-ups, lightweight trench coats, flowing trousers, and short shorts in bright jewel colors. Sexier styles included glossy latex and open-knit textures for a cheeky spin, while pointed-toe boots and oversized sunglasses ensured a dash of drama fit for somewhere. We can’t really see this on Fire Island.

All images: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Dior

Arguably the season’s most anticipated show, Dior‘s Spring 2026 men’s runway found Jonathan Anderson making his debut for the French house. Anderson used the occasion to blend his cheeky takes on staple pieces with Monsieur Christian Dior’s beloved Regency era, creating a line rooted in romance and sensible dressing. Cinched jackets and overcoats, V-necked sweaters, and an array of denim jeans and collared shirts brought a versatile contrast to the collection’s more ornate elements—which ranged from colorful suede mules and sneakers to swinging leather Arch crossbody bags, tasseled Lady Dior bags, enameled jewelry, and regal swirling gold and floral embroideries. A viral moment included the designer’s literal take on Dior’s Book tote, covering the canvas style with literary embroidery from Bram Stoker’s Dracula to Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood, Françoise Sagan’s Bonjour Tristesse, and more—which is sure to bring any bookworm’s closet a fashionable upgrade.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Louis Vuitton

At Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams looked to India’s influence on fashion for his Spring 2026 men’s line. The resulting collection flowed with a relaxed ease, bolstered by hues of deep purple, dark red, light blue, and dusky pink. Warm weather-ready collared shirts and boxer-like shorts walked the runway alongside chic monochrome trousers and jackets, suits, and an assortment of lightweight coats. Williams’ signature themed clear Vuitton trunks —once again walked by models on luggage carts—imbued the collection with a well-traveled air, also seen in its smooth Buttersoft sneakers, sandals, leather totes, and an array of swirling studded crossbodies and clutches. For a charming touch, the collection featured a limited-edition collaboration with Wes Anderson’s 2007 film The Darjeeling Limited, splashing a retro pattern of Indian animals and foliage across denim, jackets, and an especially chic leather luggage set.

All images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Christian Louboutin

Sexy chic was the name of the game at Christian Louboutin, whose sartorial Spring 2026 men’s offering updated classic styles with a sultry edge. Evening loafers were given sharply pointed toes and printed with multicolored and embellished butterflies, destined to be a hit at any garden party. Leather riding boots were also revamped with tall laces and both reptilian embossments and allover gloss, likely best paired with the season’s trendy thigh-length shorts. Additional standouts included romantic ankle boots covered in black crystals, as well as Louboutin’s popular metal Chambelimoc bar topping leather lace-up boots, derbies, and loafers in a range of black and brown tones.

All images: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Wales Bonner

To celebrate her namesake brand’s tenth anniversary, Grace Wales Bonner nodded to her style signatures with a versatile Spring 2026 collection, “Jewel.” Wales Bonner‘s latest merged British sartorial style with the glamour of the 1950’s, seen across preppy polos, sharp suits and tailcoats, and silky and sheer shirts paired with field jackets, denim, and loose-cut trousers. Elegant touches included glittering shoe buckles, lotus flower prints, baobab-flower broaches, and berets made in collaboration with Stephen Jones. Equally chic was the footwear range, which varied from buckled opera shoes, to tasseled loafers, lace-up ballerinas, and Bonner’s popular Y-3 collab—which will include the brand’s archival Field shoe and woven versions of her adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Lo sneakers.

All images: Courtesy of Wales Bonner

Kenzo

Nigo had ample room to play in Kenzo‘s design studio this season, blending various aesthetics with a colorful nonchalance for Spring 2026. Silky shirts and textured swearers, boosted with details like poppy prints and military tassels, were all paired with wide-legged pants. Equally mixed together were colorful printed T-shirts, collared jackets, and formal swishing coats, interspersed with the occasional dapper evening blazer. Nameplate belts, mixed-media backpacks and mini totes, and faux-fur outerwear covered in the brand’s signature tiger stripes brought a distinct edge to the line, as well as its rebellious hues of bright red, butter yellow, frosty pink, orange, and deep indigo blue.

All images: Courtesy of Kenzo

