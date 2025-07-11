Saks Fifth Avenue Celebrates Summer With An Artistic Watermill Center Dinner

Summer is officially in full swing—just ask Saks Fifth Avenue! Last night, the chic retailer gathered guests at The Watermill Center for a splashy summer dinner Out East, hosted by Saks Global president and chief commercial officer Emily Essner. Attendees including Sarah Catherine Hook, Brooke Shields, Joseph Altuzarra, and more were dressed in their summertime best, outfitted in chic linens, dresses, and more across the Center’s lush green grounds.

The night began with chilled cocktails and light bites in the Center’s central stone entrance, as well as intimate tours of its vibrant new “Upside Down Zebra” exhibition. As the sun set, everyone mingled for an intimate dinner outdoors, surrounded by paper lanterns, candlelight, and bright orange florals. The night’s refreshing menu included art movement-inspired courses by Chef Flynn McGarry, from summer vegetables to lobster and coconut cake. Each course included elements from verbena oil to pink peppercorn powder, which attendees could disperse to their liking in the spirit of artistic expression.

“As an iconic luxury retailer, we are a curator of creativity, culture and community, and tonight is a Saks Fifth Avenue celebration of the combination of these influences in a setting that embodies the spirit of summer,” Essner said during her special remarks. “Through experiences like this, we continue to inspire and foster meaningful relationships with our customers in a way that’s immersive to their modern lifestyles, and distinctly Saks Fifth Avenue.”

The enchanting evening was complete with s’mores under the stars, which everyone enjoyed in a forested fireside lounge. Attendees shared jokes and summer vacation plans while enjoying toasted marshmallows and silver-plated cigarettes—plus a summer nightcap or two!

Guests at the glamorous affair included Tommy Dorfman, Grier Hammond Henchy, Rowan Henchy, Samantha Barry, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Claire Milch, Evan Ross Katz, Roopal Patel, Laura Kim, Serena Goh, Ana Thornton, Cleo Ahn, Betsy Putnam, Charles Chemin, Elizabeth Kurpis, Freya Drohan, Elise Herget, and more.

All images: Courtesy of BFA

