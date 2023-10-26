EventsNews

Fendi Toasted To Its Collection With Stefano Pilati At Its Uptown Flagship

by Freya Drohan
Friends and family of Fendi united to toast to Stefano Pilati’s curated collection for the Italian luxury brand. The legendary designer is the next collaborator of the house, creating a gender-fluid offering of ready to wear, footwear, and accessories for the Friends of Fendi series. Said collection was celebrated in fitting fashion last night, with guests gathering at the expansive 57th Street store for a cocktail soirée.

The line, created in conjunction with Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi and the influential Milanese designer who’s renowned from his time at Yves Saint Laurent and Zegna, is available to shop from today around the world. Tommy Dorfman, Maia Cotton, Mary Leest, Olivia Ponton, Tanner Reese, and Meredith Duxbury were among the crowd at the plush boutique already kitted out in standout items, like straightforward suiting, an elegant high-neck LBD, and logo-centric outerwear.

The event also brought out editors, tastemakers, influencers, and fashion figures including super stylist Patti Wilson, YouTube’s Derek Blasberg, photographer Ethan James Green, pop culture commentator Evan Ross Katz, and Interview’s fashion director Dara Allen. Models, influencers, tastemakers, and reality TV stars were also spotted around the multi-floor store—brandishing sequin Baguette bags and in Fendi First stilettos and sneakers galore. Among those in attendance were Alioune Badara Fall, Amy Juliette Lefevre, Candace Marie Stewart, Coco Bassey,  Jenee Naylor, Kate Bartlett, Sandra Shehab, Leyna Bloom, Sai De Silva, Tenicka Boyd, and Karen Blanchard.

Images: BFA

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

