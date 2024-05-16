Editor’s Pick: Fendi’s Summer 2024 Collection

What: Fendi’s Summer 2024 collection is directly inspired by the city of Rome, taking cues from the area’s sun-soaked beaches and rich history. The free-spirited line features button-down shirts, trousers, zip-up tops, shorts, and lightweight jackets crafted from silk, denim, and viscose, all in hues of blue, red, yellow, beige, brown, and white. Fendi’s signature “FF” monograms, Pequin stripes, and flower prints sprinkle the collection, with added coastal glamour from oversized sunglasses, gold metal jewelry, and an array of slides and sandals. Of course, the range is rounded out with new iterations of the brand’s signature Baguette, Peekaboo, and Origami bags and its new Roll shopper tote, accented with printed denim, allover monograms, woven raffia, and shiny sequins.

Who: Kim Jones, Fendi’s artistic director of couture and womenswear, crafted the collection’s pieces based on the ease of Roman culture. “Rome is a place that takes in the city and the seaside. It is a dialogue that has an ancient history as well as a modern one, from Petronious to Pasolini,” Jones said. “It’s a story that continues today, about pleasure, leisure, work and drama – in other words, life. I wanted the collection to reflect this and expand on the idea of Roman freedom; that elegance in ease and not caring what anybody else thinks, about women who dress for themselves and their own lives. It is about the confidence and chicness that comes with that, of not being something but being someone.”

Why: The collection brings Fendi’s design signatures a breezy coastal flair for the new season, smoothly complementing warmer days ahead with a focus on individuality. The range taps a modern focus on bringing the past to the present, seen through references to Karl Lagerfeld’s original 1983 Pequin stripes and the brand’s longtime “FF” chambray. It also places a magnifying glass on craft, seen in dyed Pequin stripes on womenswear, fringed “FF” patterns on menswear, and more. Handcrafted bags and shoes by Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear, further emphasize this point. “We are different and unique yet all recognisable as Fendi and Fendi women,” Fendi said. “Fendininity!”

Where: Fendi’s boutiques and website.

How much: $240 to $27,000.

