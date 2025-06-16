Leonard A. Lauder Passes Away At 92

The beauty and fashion worlds mourn the death of the legendary Leonard A. Lauder, who passed away at the age of 92 on June 14. Lauder was chairman emeritus of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., which announced his death on Sunday. During his career at the company—originally founded by his mother Estée Lauder—Leonard was a leading businessman in cosmetics, joining the brand in 1968 and serving as president from 1972-1995, CEO from 1982-1999, and chairman from 1995-2005. During his tenure, he was celebrated for launching multiple brands under the Lauder roster, including Aramis, Clinique, and Lab Series—plus the acquisitions of Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, La Mer, and M-A-C. Lauder’s accomplishments also included launching Lauder’s first research and development laboratory, as well as the company’s international sales growth. As chairman emeritus, Lauder continued to lead at the company and aided in beginning its ELC Cares Employee Relief Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic. His additional honors included the U.S. Navy Supply Corps Foundation’s “Lone Sailor” Award and Distinguished Alumni Award, the French government’s Légion d’Honneur, Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Women’s Leadership Council’s Women’s Leadership Award, the Palazzo Strozzi Renaissance Man of the Year Award, the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s Living Landmark honor, and a place on the World Retail Congress’ Retail Hall of Fame—in addition to the Lauder family’s 2011 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy and a Gordon Parks Foundation Patron of the Arts Award. In addition to his role at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Leonard also released his popular 2020 memoir The Company I Keep: My Life in Beauty. He also served as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s honorary chairman of the board of directors, co-founded the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, and supported the Metropolitan Museum of Art—establishing the Leonard A. Lauder Research Center for Modern Art in 2013—and the Whitney Museum of American Art, where he served as a trustee and chairman emeritus from 1977-2011.

He is survived by his wife Judy Glickman Lauder, son William P. Lauder; son Gary M. Lauder and his wife Laura Lauder, grandchildren Rachel, Danielle, Djuna-Bear, Joshua, and Eliana Lauder, two great-grandchildren, various stepchildren and step grandchildren, brother Ronald S. Lauder and his wife Jo Carole Lauder, and nieces, Aerin Lauder and Jane Lauder.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Colman Domingo, & More Star In W‘s TV Portfolio

W magazine’s star-studded TV Portfolio is back! The publication’s annual group of top television stars shine while representing programs from And Just Like That… to The Studio, Severance, The White Lotus, The Four Seasons, and more, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Colman Domingo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Chase Sui Wonders, Sadie Sink, Jessica Williams, Owen Cooper, Jon Hamm, Julio Torres, Britt Lower, and Taylor Kitsch. Though most of the group’s interviews with Lynn Hirschberg and editorials by Daniel Arnold launch between June 17-18, Parker and Domingo‘s are now live—which you can read on WMagazine.com. Each reflect on their headline-making performances and behind-the-scenes happenings over the years, including Domingo’s newfound heartthrob status and Parker’s views on fashion within Sex and the City.

“It wasn’t really,” Parker said on fashion’s role in the SATC franchise. “I’ve never seen the pilot episode but once, but the fashion is not dictating. It was only when we decided to go to series that we met with Pat Field, because I had done Miami Rhapsody with her. That’s when fashion started to play a more significant role. We had no budget the first season. It’s all from [the consignment store] Ina, Century 21, and any favors that Pat had. But not favors inside fashion houses—favors inside some friends’ warehouses in Miami and a couple of honeypots in New York. Fashion was a significant part of Carrie Bradshaw’s life, but the ways in which we could illustrate that changed over time.”

All images: Daniel Arnold

Nordstrom Sets Up Shop In Brooklyn

Nordstrom Local is heading across the bridge! Nordstrom‘s latest project is opening its newest location in Williamsburg on June 26. The shop’s in-person services include online order pick-ups, returns, and alterations from Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, as well as complimentary gift wrapping for Nordstrom purchases; the store can also wrap non-Nordstrom purchases for a fee. Customers can also donate gently used shoes and clothes to Housing Works, as well as empty beauty packaging for recycling in the store’s BEAUTYCYCLE program. The full range of on-site services will be available at the store at 154 N 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249, in addition to Nordstrom’s previous Nordstrom Local locations in the Upper East Side and West Village neighborhoods of New York City.

Bloomingdale’s AQUA Brand Drops A Boho Collab With Ava Phillippe

Bloomingdale’s is ready for summer with its latest AQUA collab! The brand has teamed up with actress and model Ava Phillippe—daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe—for a new limited-edition collection, inspired by California style and the ease of ’90s dressing. Phillippe’s bohemian capsule includes an array of dresses, denim, lightweight blouses, boots, and sandals adorned with accents like ruffles, delicate eyelets and studs—plus sweaters and T-shirts detailed with Phillippe’s own artwork. Fashion fans can shop the collection now—which retails from $68 to $298—at Bloomingdale’s stores and Bloomingdales.com.

“I’m a California girl at heart, so I knew I wanted this collection to reflect the sun-soaked, carefree aesthetic of where I grew up,” Phillippe said in a statement. “I wanted everything to have a sense of nostalgic dreaminess— pastels, vintage-inspired florals, lace— juxtaposed against bolder elements like studs and chunky jewelry. I’ve always loved drawing & creating, so I’m delighted to be able to include some of my original artwork on some of the pieces. It really feels like I’ve put my personal stamp on the collection in that way. Bloomingdale’s brought all my inspirations to life with this AQUA collection, and I’m so proud and excited to share what we’ve created.”

All images: Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.