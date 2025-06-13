Editor’s Pick: Fendi’s Summer Baguettes

What: As summer kicks off, Fendi‘s dived deep with its new range of its signature Baguette handbags. The Italian label’s latest seasonal iterations feature the style’s signature flap silhouette and F-shaped buckle, complete with beach-ready details from oceanic beading to whimsical fringe.

Who: Adele and Edoardo Fendi originally founded their namesake brand in 1925, with a focus on elegance and modern style. Today, the label is led by Silvia Venturini Fendi with jewelry design from Delfina Delettrez Fendi as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. The brand’s become known for its signature accessories over the years, including the Baguette—which became an it-bag from Sex and the City—and Peekaboo bags, Colibri pumps, and more.

Why: Fendi’s latest Baguette styles take nod to relaxed beachside living, making them ideal for warmer days ahead. Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring 1978 collection, the brand’s newest versions are crafted with materials like woven fabric, hand-knit crocheted viscose, lace, and denim, ensuring they can be carried from the beach to the bar with ease. This season, the label’s leaned into the beauty of the ocean with a palette of blue, beige, and coral, seen through details like swirling hand-beaded Coral Bandana patterns and fringed trim. Plus, for those craving a truly thematic take, the brand’s also launched a special version covered in beaded Sea Garden motifs, from beaded red coral to glistening shells and starfish. Wherever you journey this summer, the new Baguettes are certainly destined for fun in the sun.

How much: $3,600 to $9,400

Where: Fendi.com and Fendi boutiques

All images: Courtesy of Fendi

