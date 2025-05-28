Dior’s Cruise 2026 Show Honors Roman Theater With An Angelic Touch

For its Cruise 2026 runway show, Dior jetted to Rome—which also served as an emotional homecoming for creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. Held within the ornate Villa Albani Torlonia gardens at nightfall, the designer’s latest line featured a combination of resortwear and haute couture, nodding to Rome’s theater scene, mythology, and the intricacies of garment construction. Botanical sheer and laser-cut lace dresses, tiered sheer skirts and gowns, and stark suiting trousers were layered with vests, tailcoats, military jackets, and sweeping trench coats, largely cast in a palette of white, black, and beige with hints of red. The evening’s top standouts included glittering sheer gowns embedded with sparkling geometric patterns and delicate flowers, as well as tailored three-piece suits and draped velvet dresses. Aside from the runway, a starkly neutral palette also served as the night’s dress code for the front row, which included Natalie Portman, Ashley Park, Alexandra Daddario, Rosamund Pike, Eiza González, Rachel Brosnahan, Sarah Catherine Hook, Han So Hee, Dev Cassel, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Jenna Ortega Chats Child Stardom and Wednesday Season 2 In Harper’s Bazaar‘s Summer Issue

Harper’s Bazaar‘s new Summer Issue is getting a burst of cinematic style from Jenna Ortega! The young actress fronts the title’s latest issue in a new shoot by Willy Vanderperre, with subtle nods to her titular character from Netflix’s Wednesday—whose shoes she’ll step back into for season 2’s first part, premiering on August 6. In the interim, she’s also kept a busy spring with the back-to-back releases of new films Death of a Unicorn and Hurry Up Tomorrow, as well as filming thriller flick The Gallerist with Natalie Portman. Within her accompanying feature interview, the star chats about breaking out of the “child star” mold with her slate of horror and thriller projects, as well as her passion to grow within the industry, raising chinchillas while filming Wednesday‘s second season, and learning from co-stars like Portman and Natasha Lyonne.

“It’s been so beneficial and so cozy,” says Ortega. “They’ve seen it all, and, honestly, during a much darker time in Hollywood. We’ve all got this jaded way about us that I don’t think we’d have if we hadn’t started so young and had so many brutal realizations and experiences. But they turned out all right.”

All images: Willy Vanderperre

And Just Like That… Takes Over Saks Fifth Avenue’s Windows

We couldn’t help but wonder…what’s Saks Fifth Avenue up to? The retailer’s just unveiled its newest windows, themed to Sex and the City companion series And Just Like That…—which releases its third season on May 29. To celebrate the occasion, Saks’ seven main flagship windows are outfitted in SATC-worthy displays inspired by the show’s top moments and characters—including a Manolo Blahnik pump crafted with coffee cups, a recreation of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)’s Vivienne Westwood wedding dress made from newspapers and MetroCards. Signature pieces seen in the series are also on display, from Fendi Baguette bags to a viral sheer Simone Rocha dress—and the pink Westwood outfit worn by Bradshaw in season 3’s main poster. Fashion fans can discover the stylish displays now until June 9!

All images: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Nicki Minaj Poses For Petra Collins As Vogue Italia’s June Covergirl

Ciao, Nicki! Nicki Minaj is embracing fashionable flair with a new editorial for Vogue Italia. In her latest shoot for the title’s June 2025 issue, Minaj spotlights her style versatility in ensembles ranging from vintage-inspired printed Prada and Miu Miu looks to sheer Dior, all-pink Ferragamo, and more, all photographed by Petra Collins. The moody editorial accompanies a feature interview with Minaj, where she discusses her rise to fame and ambitions to succeed from a young age—which you can read in full now on Vogue.It.

“I was one of those little girls who could understand if an adult was stupid.,” Minaj says. “The lack of discipline around me made me want to be the opposite. Then, I’m not always. But I believe in working hard to get results. I had to earn everything, I had nothing and I wanted it more than the others. And when my friends drank or smoked weed or wanted to go to clubs, I went, yes, but not so often. Everyone said I had a ‘natural high.’ I was like that: happy but determined. I told people: ‘I can do it.’ Almost as if I knew it.”

All images: Petra Collins

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.