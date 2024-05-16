Looking for a resort-focused wardrobe while dreaming of your next warm (and drier!) summer destination? Look no further than Parisian department store Le Bon Marché, where Zimmermann is taking up a chic new residency.

Running now through August, Zimmermann has set roots on the Rue de Sèvres with an exclusive summer concept space at Le Bon Marché. The multi-sensorial oasis is an alternate dreamscape that’s equal parts installations and digital technology, inspired by Zimmermann’s eternal holiday mindset.

In addition to lifestyle souvenirs exclusively found at Le Bon Marché, the innovative space will showcase Zimmermann’s Spring 2024 collection. Expect an abundance of flowing bohemian dresses, denim, and accessories including jewelry and eyewear—plus the brand’s “Summerland” capsule of resort-focused pieces for destination-bound shoppers.

Never mind the hunt for your next ultra-feminine summer frock—the space alone is a destination worth visiting. Designed to transport shoppers to Zimmermann’s own version of a beachside holiday, merchandising is inspired by the Australian brand’s Spring 2024 runway show and the accompanying collection’s textures, prints, and movement. This can be seen through details ranging from rippled glass to digital water displays, flowing fabrics, and curved walls.

Abstract sculptural cactus and plant life, soft fabrics, and fluffy finishes create an alternate world set between dreams and reality. Shoppers will experience a complete immersion with a soundscape of soft waves rolling in, fish gently moving through the water, shells crunching underfoot, and distant birds in chorus.

Tired from a long day of shopping on your feet? Take a little snooze on the space’s seashell-shaped sofa and daydream of a beach club like you’ve never experienced before. If you’re looking for even more inspiration, an on-site photobooth also allows shoppers to snap images with a variety of hazy beach backgrounds, similar to Zimmermann’s dreamy campaign.

Happy shopping—and bon voyage, indeed!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.