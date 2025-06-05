Wicked: For Good Releases Its First Enchanting Trailer

Our week has been changed for good, courtesy of a new Wicked announcement! Jon M. Chu’s fantasy musical has finally debuted the first trailer for its sequel, Wicked: For Good, which follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande) as troubles mount in the land of Oz. Inspired by the second act of the Broadway musical Wicked, the upcoming flick will include returning cast members Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Ethan Slater. Discover the enchanting trailer below before the film hits theaters on November 21. You can also catch Erivo as the host of the Tony Awards on CBS this Sunday night!

Burberry Gets Festival-Ready With Cara Delevingne, Alexa Chung, And More Stars

Who’s ready for festival season? Cara Delevingne and Alexa Chung certainly are, thanks to Burberry. The fashionable duo star in the British label’s new Burberry Festival campaign, highlighting pieces ideal for music festivals like Glastonbury, Governor’s Ball, and more. Aside from Delevingne and Chung, stars including Liam Gallagher, Lennon Gallagher, Molly Moorish-Gallagher, Gene Gallagher, Goldie, Chy Cartier, John Glacier, Stray Kids member SEUNGMIN, and Loyle Carner are outfitted in the label’s best pieces reminiscent of the season’s free-spirited attitude. The ’90s-inspired curation includes an assortment of skirts, shorts, bikinis, trench coats, T-shirts, boots, handbags, and more, which you can discover now on Burberry.com.

All images: Courtesy of Burberry

Jonathan Bailey Opens Up For British GQ’s Dashing Heroes Issue

Heartthrob Jonathan Bailey is British GQ‘s latest cover star, fronting the magazine’s new “Heroes Issue” that spotlights innovative figures across entertainment, sports, and more. The dashing Bailey is outfitted in sporty separates—and a viral pleated skirt—from JW Anderson, Martine Rose, Canali, and more. Within his accompanying interview, the actor also chats about his streak of leading man roles in Wicked, Bridgerton, Jurassic World Rebirth, his new onstage production Richard II, and identifying as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I really remember knowing everything about myself at a young age,” Bailey says. “I remember at primary school being really clear and then it sort of gets murky as you get older, which is such a shame, especially when it’s to do with sexuality.”

All images: James Harvey-Kelly

Banana Republic’s Coastal Summer Campaign Embraces Jet-Setting Ease

Banana Republic is setting sail this season! The brand’s new Summer 2025 campaign spotlights the breezy, free-spirited nature of travel, photographed across the elegant settings of Majorca and Sicily. Within the campaign, models embrace the label’s jet-set themes of the warm-weather season in breathable separates and easygoing attire. Effortlessly lightweight dresses, linen shirts and trousers, soft T-shirts, and smooth denim jeans are ideal for traveling and day-to-night dressing. Meanwhile, pieces including 5-pocket pants, floral-printed resort shirts, and bohemian vests and subtly minimalist sandals and hats nod to the relaxed approach to dressing while on vacation wherever you may travel. You can discover the full collection now on BananaRepublic.Gap.com.

All images: Sonia Szostak

Ana de Armas Sparkles In Louis Vuitton’s Virtuosity High Jewelry Campaign

Louis Vuitton is entering a bejeweled new chapter with Ana de Armas! The actress is elegantly draped in diamonds for the French brand’s new Louis Vuitton High Jewelry campaign. In chicly lit shots by Sølve Sundsbø, de Armas sparkles in glamorous pieces from Vuitton’s “Virtuosity” collection, inspired by the brand’s values of creativity and craft. 110 pieces make up the brand’s new collection, featuring 12 themes across “The World of Mastery” and “The World of Creativity” themes. However, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of de Armas, who’s been out and about with rumored boyfriend Tom Cruise and hitting red carpets to promote her new action film Ballerina.

All images: Sølve Sundsbø

Michelle Obama Is Launching A Book On Her First Lady Style

Michelle Obama is stepping back in time to share stories behind her First Lady looks! Obama, who previously served as First Lady for eight years, has just announced her newest book, The Look. As shared on Instagram, the tome will follow her fashion and beauty journey within the White House—particularly thorough memorable and personal moments—and the lessons on authenticity and expression she learned along the way. Out November 4, Obama’s book also includes insights from her stylist Meredith Koop, makeup artist Carl Ray, and hairstylists Gene Damtew and Njeri Radway. You can order your own copy now on MichelleObamaBooks.com.

Brooke Shields Reflects On Aging And Fine Jewels For Only Natural Diamonds

Brooke Shields‘ latest role? The covergirl for Only Natural Diamonds‘ Summer Issue, which the model, actress, and businesswoman fronts in sparkling high jewelry. While posing in an assortment of sharply minimalist attire and glittering jewelry, Shields chats with Ruthie Friedlander about aging in the public eye, her longtime for jewelry, and how her daughters have changed her relationship with herself and her body.

“A good portion of my career was about being sexualized but shutting myself down from that,” says Shields. “I used to hide everything. My daughters have really urged me to wear bikinis, not just a one-piece and a muumuu to the beach.”

All images: Paola Kudacki

