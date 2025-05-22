Is Saks Fifth Avenue’s Brand Going To Costco?

Saks Fifth Avenue could be expanding its business to…Costco? It looks that way! Centric Brands has purchased the retailer’s in-house brand name across men’s apparel, which will be launched to Costco this year, according to WWD. Women’s apparel is also expected to launch at the warehouse retailer, as well. However, Saks’ new move is still rumored, as spokespeople for Saks, Centric, and Costco haven’t commented on the matter. The rumors arrive after Saks Global and Authentic Brands Group’s venture, Authentic Luxury Brands, launched in October 2024—which the rumored Costco deal apparently stems from—and Saks bought Neiman Marcus for $2.7 billion in December. This year, Saks Global‘s faced job cuts due to the global luxury slowdown, as well—marking a particularly busy year for the retailer on the business front. Stay tuned!

Nicole Kidman Opens Up On Grief & Aging For Allure

Nobody in Hollywood had a busier 2024 than Nicole Kidman—and the star is taking a breather to open up on her whirlwind career with Allure! As the face of the magazine’s May issue, the award-winning actress fronts a futuristic cover shoot by Dan Beleiu where she dons shimmering pieces by Balenciaga, Roberto Cavalli, and Christian Louboutin. She also chats with editor Danielle Pergament during a dual hyperbaric chamber session on her packed 2024 and projects for 2025—including new roles in Holland and Nine Perfect Strangers season 2—as well as her relationships with wellness, aging, parenting, and being viewed as an “intimidating” figure. On a particularly emotional note, Kidman also opens up on dealing with grief, particularly following the passing of her mother, making the profile an especially intimate one for the beauty publication.

“Losing my mother changed every part of me,” Kidman says. “I spoke to her every second or third day. And because she was on the other side of the world, if I woke up at 5:00 a.m., I’d get up, I’d walk around the block and I’d talk to her for an hour before the girls got up, before Keith got up. That was the rhythm of my day. I’m so raw with it. I feel embarrassed because I feel like, Oh, you’ve talked about it enough. So I have to keep saying to myself, It’s okay. Maybe it’s my sense of what I feel I should be doing. I’m trying to be quiet and have it be a more intimate thing with just my friends or my sister. The love was so profound that the loss of it…I’m on the journey of grief, the year of magical thinking.”

All images: Dan Beleiu

Mango Steps Into Summer With Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber is getting into the groove! The young supermodel is Mango‘s newest face, fronting the brand’s bohemian and ’70s-inspired summer collection. In the label’s new campaign by Stef Mitchell, Gerber soaks up the sun with a carefree spirit, inspired by how we play and combine pieces together to reflect individual style. Her looks for the occasion are similarly paired from Mango’s latest arrivals, including a range of lightweight mini and maxi dresses, swimwear, layering vests and separates, and an array of strappy sandals, beaded jewelry, and smooth lather bags. You can discover the full line for yourself now on Shop.Mango.com.

All images: Stef Mitchell/Courtesy of Mango

Karl Lagerfeld Reunites With Disney For A Magical New Capsule

Karl Lagerfeld‘s teamlind up with Disney for a new capsule collection. Following their popular 2023 line, the brand have teamed up again for a second range of versatile ready-to-wear pieces elevated by Disney’s signature characters. This time around, the duo continue to embrace the late Lagerfeld’s love for Donald Duck with special sketches he drew in the 2000’s, featuring Donald in Karl’s signature dark glasses, blazers, and white ponytail. That same motif can be seen across a set of breezy separates, including a denim jacket, sweaters, a bomber, a blazer, and sneakers, as well as handbags, totes, backpacks, scarves, sunglasses, and an umbrella. Everyone can shop the magical collaboration now at Lagerfeld’s international stores, select Disney stores, Karl.com, and DisneyStore.Co.UK.

All images: Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

