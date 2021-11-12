Daily News: Paris Hilton Says ‘I Do’ In Oscar de la Renta, The And Just Like That Trailer Is Here, Bebe Rexha To Unveil Bloomingdale’s Holiday Windows, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Paris Hilton gets hitched

OG Paris Hilton wed Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s estate in Bel Air yesterday evening. The celebration is aid to be a three-night affair, followed up by a carnival at the Santa Monica pier today and a black tie grand finale bash to come on Saturday. The bride, 40, wore an ethereal white floral gown by her close friends, the Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Tessa Hilton, Halle Reum, Brooke Brinson, Whitney Davis, and Farrah Aldjufrie served as bridesmaids wearing custom-created blush pink lace Alice + Olivia, as did her sister Nicky, who was on maid of honor duty. Among those in attendance to watch the couple say their vows were Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul, Christine Chiu, Rachel Zoe, and Steve Wynn. Guests went home with gifts from Baccarat after being treated to a memorable evening with performances by Kim Petras (as Paris walked down the aisle) and Demi Lovato. Congrats!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

And Just Like That to air December 9

We have a date, people! HBO Max dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated and long-awaited Sex and the City revisit, And Just Like That, this morning. And wow, is there a lot to unpack in the 50-second long teaser. Bitsy Von Muffling! Stanny! Lily in Oscar de la Renta! An update on the iconic tutu! We’ll say no more and allow you to see for yourself, below:

Bebe Rexha to unveil Bloomingdale’s holiday windows with a performance

Chart-topper Bebe Rexha will be in town on November 18 to unveil the Bloomingdale’s holiday windows and celebrate the department store’s Give Happy campaign. The Grammy-nominated star will perform her hit songs “In the Name of Love” and “Meant To Be” as well as season classic, “The Christmas Song,” at the 59th Street store in an event that’s open to the public. The celebration will continue with performances throughout the store from the Broadway Sinfonietta and Broadway Inspirational Voices Choir, and additional festivities presented by Klarna. The Give Happy holiday campaign also includes a reimagined Santaland, a designer holiday table auction benefitting DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS), food and beverage pop-ups, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

Teyana Taylor fronts LuisaViaRoma’s LVR Magazine holiday issue Multi-faceted performer Teyana Taylor is gracing the cover of LuisaViaRoma’s LVR Magazine, helmed by Kate Davidson Hudson. Inside the glossy pages, Taylor is styled by Davidson Hudson and lensed by Gilles Bensimon as she divulges all to Caroline Tell. The ‘Groundbreakers’ theme issue also includes features on Camille Charriere, TyLynn Nguyen, Rocky Barnes, Lauren Johnson, and more, as well as luxe holiday fashion, lifestyle, and gifting ideas. Read it here.

Anna Sui collaborates with Nuuly Rent

Nuuly Rent, the popular apparel subscription service from Urban Outfitters, has collaborated with print-loving designer Anna Sui on an upcycled capsule collection. The line, available exclusively on nuuly.com, is comprised of five slip dresses and four tunics in fabrics from collections between 2017-2020. “This collaboration has created a great opportunity to

extend the life cycle of prints that we have done in the past to be wearable in a whole new way,” Sui said of the venture—which will allow fans of her whimsical brand the welcome opportunity to rent pieces through Nuuly (six items for $88 a month). Consider your weekend outfit sorted!

Say hello to your winter weekend plans!

JIBS, the New England-style lobster shack in Hudson Yards and sister restaurant to Lola Taverna and Little Prince, is kicking off its inaugural Drag Brunch this Sunday. Starting on a high with Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria DJing and season 12 contestant Dahlia Sin taking to the stage for an electric performance, the weekly Drag Brunch will see the biggest names in nightlife and drag bring their A-game to the vibey eatery. See you there!

The Class gets into beauty

Taryn Toomey’s celebrity-beloved cathartic workout method The Class (fans include Alicia Keys, Emma Stone, and Naomi Watts to name a few) has released an all-new beauty and wellness collection with Routine. The Class X Routine is made with 100% natural and nourishing ingredients, environmentally friendly, and functional aromas—orris for clearing, jasmine for softening, amyris for repair, and tonka for regeneration. Think of it like a retreat in a bottle. Prices start at $32 for a crystal-charged deodorant, and products are available online or at The Class NYC studio in Tribeca.

Meet Butrich’s founder Jessica Butrich in NYC this weekend

Sips and shoes! Designer Jessica Butrich is welcoming fans of her whimsical footwear and accessories brand to join her a celebration today and tomorrow, from 12-7, at The Canvas NYC at 250 Bowery. What’s more! Some of the Peru-based brand’s popular smile-inducing platform styles will be on sale for $170. Find out more and register your attendance here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BUTRICH – Shoes & Accessories (@jessicabutrich)

