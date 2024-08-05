Vogue Australia taps Victoria Beckham for August 2024 cover

Vogue Australia‘s new cover girl is spicing things up! Victoria Beckham is the new star of the magazine’s August 2024 issue, posing for photographer Dan Jackson in a dress from her namesake brand with Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry. The dynamic editorial finds the Spice Girl posing in an array of sleek looks by Alaïa, Prada, Burberry, Conner Ives, Ashley Williams, Supriya Lele, and Duran Lantik. Her accompanying interview with none other than Nicole Kidman discusses romantic relationships, buying clothes, and driving cars—which you can read now on VogueAustralia.com.

Avant Gallery is opening a new flagship in Miami Beach

Avant Gallery is expanding! Founded by Dmitry Prut, the beloved Miami contemporary art gallery is opening a new Miami Beach flagship residence. Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the 6,000-foot flagship at 1111 Lincoln Road will feature activations across the worlds of art, design, and real estate. Prut’s Avant Gallery roster notably includes The Daily Front Row‘s editor in chief Brandusa Niro and her colorful “Models” painting series.

Taylor Hill, Barbara Palvin, & Devyn Garcia front Anthropologie’s Fall 2024 campaign

Anthropologie’s tapped a model cast for its Fall 2024 campaign! Taylor Hill, Barbara Palvin, and Devyn Garcia take center stage across Midtown, the Upper East Side, and more New York City hotspots in the brand’s latest imagery. As seen on the trio, the new collection features a range of everyday and statement pieces, including denim, trenches, overcoats, polos, Western jackets, and an array of floral, ruffled, and printed dresses. However, this is just the start of Anthropologie’s Fall 2024 launch. Throughout the season, the brand will continue to release influencer partnerships, community events, and activations with TikTok, Meta, and Pinterest online—in addition to online edits by top stylists on its website. Stay tuned!

Givenchy opens its first LA store on Rodeo Drive

Calling all LA chicsters! Givenchy has opened its first permanent Los Angeles store at 332 North Rodeo Drive. The chic space features a layout originally designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, dividing women’s and men’s collections as separate boutiques across almost 8,000 square feet. The store is opening with Givenchy’s Fall 2024 collection, high summer Givenchy Plage line, and a range of accessories—including limited Rodeo Drive versions of its Shark Lock boots and Mini Antigona Lock bag. However, this only marks Givenchy’s first LA retail news. The brand will expand its Rodeo Drive store with a VIP salon and Givenchy “experiences” space, as well as open a second West Coast location, in 2025.

And Just Like That… finally teases season 3

And just like that, we have our first look at And Just Like That… season 3! The Max original series has revealed a brief teaser video on Instagram Reels, spotlighting Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Though plot details are under wraps, it looks like our favorite New York girls are out on the town and as fabulous as ever. We’re keeping our eyes peeled as filming continues throughout New York City this summer—especially on the costume designers’ Instagram!

Roger Federer’s Assouline book is coming this fall

Roger Federer is branching into publishing! The stylish tennis star is the focus of a new Assouline book, aptly titled Federer. Available for pre-order on Assouline’s website, the tome will feature handwritten notes and private photos from Federer’s archives on his career, childhood, and private life. Quotes and exclusive interviews with Rafael Nadal, Anna Wintour, Lionel Messi, Trevor Noah and Bill Gates will also be part of the volume. Launching in September, the book will be released in both Assouline’s Classics and Ultimate editions—with the latter including 200 limited copies signed by Federer himself. For a charitable component, a part of all sales will be donated to the Roger Federer Foundation.

