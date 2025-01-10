ScotThis week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Laura Weir is now CEO at British Fashion Council.

2. Manuel Arnaut is now head of editorial content at Vogue Arabia.

3. Amine Jreissati is now head of editorial content at GQ Middle East.

4. Leya Kaufman is now executive director, luxury and lifestyle at Business Insider.

5. Sierra Mayhew is now fashion editor at Who What Wear. Ana Escalante is now associate features editor at the company.

6. Scott Cuingan is now vice president, creative group at KCD. Ishani Sen is now director, media relations at the company. Sarah Smith is now senior publicist, media relations at the company. Jenna Provencher is now senior publicist, media relations at the company. Cam Edson is now publicist at the company. Stephanie Martinez is now associate manager, guest experience at the company. Harley Tallantire is now publicist, media relations at the company.

7. Benjamin Cercio is now global communications director at Givenchy.

8. Danielle Triano is now assistant vice president at Foundation. Adriana Dias is now assistant account executive at the company.

9. Alli Binstein is now director at Derris.

10. Rich Ryan is now senior account manager at Lucky Chalm.

11. Nikki Osei-Barrett is now brand communications manager, Mielle Organics at Procter & Gamble.

12. Julia Violone is now manager of influencer and PR at Matrix.

13. Rachael Edwards is now head of social at Weight Watchers.

14. BJ McCahill is now director of retail at Brilliant Earth.

15. David Veet is now director of production operations at SHADOW.

16. Jesse Garcia is now senior director, apparel at Foot Locker.

17. Sara George is now associate commercial talent director at Condé Nast.

18. Dwayne Brice is now retail area manager, New York at Thom Browne.

19. Blair Gould and Stuart Weitzman have parted ways.

20. Chris Cohen and GQ have parted ways.

21. Rebecca Therlonge and Harper’s Bazaar have parted ways.

Plus!

22. Purple PR is now representing Ferrari Lifestyle, Blumarine, Romer House Waikīk, and Romer Hell’s Kitchen.

23. Salt + Ruttner is now representing Cynthia Rowley and Jamie Turner Designs.

24. The Lede Company is now representing D.S. & Durga.

25. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing OLEHENRIKSEN and Lip Lab.

26. Factory PR is now representing J.Lindeberg.

27. Foundation is now representing Peach and Lily, Smashbox, and Mantle.

28. CLD PR is now representing Dominique Cosmetics and Juliette has a gun.

29. Lion VIP Relations is now representing Polite Society, Proper, and Amouage for US communications & V. Chapman for US VIP relations.

30. Lead PR is now representing of Nik Bentel Studio.

31. TCC LDN is now representing Mar Hall Golf Resort and Spa.

32. DLX NYC is now representing Miss Claire Sullivan.

33. AMD Public Relations is now representing Valmont.

34. SHADOW is now representing Saint James Iced Tea.

35. Mischief Media Group is now representing Gameday Men’s Health NY.

