Chic Report

Catching Z’s: Chic, Breezy Intimates, Sleepwear, & More We Love Right Now!

These lingerie separates, pajamas, and more are our secret to a stylish night's sleep

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Sleep, rest, lingerie, sleepwear, men's, men's sleepwear, women's sleepwear, underwear, candles, SOMA, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Fleur du Mal, Victoria's Secret, Tom Ford
SOMA Enbliss Wireless Bra with Lace (Courtesy of SOMA), Fleur du Mal Silk jacquard PJ pants (Courtesy of Fleur du Mal)

Did you hear someone complaining about a lack of sleep—especially during NYFW? It was probably us! As winter days stretch on and the weather slowly begins to defrost, we’re still craving time at home with a luxe, restful approach. If you’re in the same boat, we’ve gathered some of our fave picks for R&R, whether you’re in the city or somewhere calmer. From lingerie and underwear to loungewear, skin-boosting essentials, and more, check out our guide for intimate pieces we’re loving right now—for the girls and the guys!

SOMA, Enbliss Wireless Bra with Lace, $58

(Courtesy of SOMA)

Victoria’s Secret, Dream satin & lace trim robe, $80

(Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret)

SKIMS, Fits Everybody Cheeky briefs, $20

(Courtesy of SKIMS)

Dore & Rose, Deep Sleep eye mask, $65

(Courtesy of Dore & Rose)

Eberjey, Inez washable silk long PJ set, $298

(Courtesy of Eberjey)

Apotheke, Hinoki Lavender classic candle, $40

(Courtesy of Apotheke)

This Works, Deep Sleep pillow spray, $33

This Works, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of This Works)

Mou, Eskimo slippers, $145

(Courtesy of Mou)

Kiki de Montparnasse, Lace inset cami, $325

(Courtesy of Kiki de Montparnasse)

Bare Necessities, After Hours Cage bodysuit, $89 

(Courtesy of Bare Necessities)

Laneige, Sweet Candy lip mask, $25

(Courtesy of Laneige)

And We Didn’t Forget About The Guys…

Tommy Hilfiger, Cotton Stretch trunks 3-pack, $43

(Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger)

Fleur du Mal, Silk jacquard PJ pants, $345

(Courtesy of Fleur du Mal)

Calvin Klein, Cotton Classics 3-Pack tank tops, $46

(Courtesy of Calvin Klein)

CDLP, Home robe, $475 

(Courtesy of CDLP)

Classic Fella, Classic boxers, $48

(Courtesy of Classic Fella)

Tom Ford, Straight-leg velour track pants, $1,990

(Courtesy of Tom Ford)

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Chanel Iman Is Entering Her Entrepreneur Era...

Edward Enninful’s New Project, Nike x SKIMS!,...

We’re Dreaming Of A Tropical Getaway With...

Rianne Van Rompaey’s Model Pause, Victoria’s Secret...

Valentine’s Day: Sweet, Sultry, & Sharp Gifts...

NYFW Superlatives: Who Won The Fall 2025...

What To Expect From NYFW’s Fall 2025...

Big Layoffs Hit Estée Lauder, Julia Fox...

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.