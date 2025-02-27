Did you hear someone complaining about a lack of sleep—especially during NYFW? It was probably us! As winter days stretch on and the weather slowly begins to defrost, we’re still craving time at home with a luxe, restful approach. If you’re in the same boat, we’ve gathered some of our fave picks for R&R, whether you’re in the city or somewhere calmer. From lingerie and underwear to loungewear, skin-boosting essentials, and more, check out our guide for intimate pieces we’re loving right now—for the girls and the guys!

SOMA, Enbliss Wireless Bra with Lace, $58

Victoria’s Secret, Dream satin & lace trim robe, $80

SKIMS, Fits Everybody Cheeky briefs, $20

Dore & Rose, Deep Sleep eye mask, $65

Eberjey, Inez washable silk long PJ set, $298

Apotheke, Hinoki Lavender classic candle, $40

This Works, Deep Sleep pillow spray, $33

Mou, Eskimo slippers, $145

Kiki de Montparnasse, Lace inset cami, $325

Bare Necessities, After Hours Cage bodysuit, $89

Laneige, Sweet Candy lip mask, $25

And We Didn’t Forget About The Guys…

Tommy Hilfiger, Cotton Stretch trunks 3-pack, $43

Fleur du Mal, Silk jacquard PJ pants, $345

Calvin Klein, Cotton Classics 3-Pack tank tops, $46

CDLP, Home robe, $475

Classic Fella, Classic boxers, $48

Tom Ford, Straight-leg velour track pants, $1,990

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.